MORGANTOWN — The bells ringing outside stores might be few and far between this holiday season.
The Morgantown Salvation Army, which oversees Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, underscores the holidays with the sound of ringing bells and a red bucket outside local grocery stores every year as part of its Red Kettle program.
However, this year Salvation Armies across the state are seeing a significant decrease in people willing to be red kettle ringers.
“In every county we cover... we’ve seen a very big difference between this year and last,” Lt. Sheldon Greenland said. “Typically at this time we would have about 40 people, so far this year we have 10. That is a huge difference in what we’re used to seeing.”
Some may be quick to blame the ringer deficit on the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to Greenland, last year at the peak of the pandemic the nonprofit saw no such shortage.
Greenland is convinced this is more of an employment issue rather than a health issue.
“When I talk to my colleagues in other businesses it seems that everyone is having trouble hiring folks,” Greenland said. “What we pay our staff... we can’t compete with companies paying $15 an hour, there’s no way we could sustain that.”
To fill the need for ringers, the Salvation Army is hoping to rely on volunteers heavily this year.
As Greenland said, the region is short about 30 ringers this year, but this issue goes beyond North Central West Virginia. It’s been reported that the southern part of the state is having similar issues, Beckley’s Salvation Army is about 15 short and Princeton is in a similar situation.
The qualifications for serving as a red kettle ringer are not stringent. Greenland said the most important thing is to be friendly, inviting, represent the nonprofit well and dress warm.
“Really all you have to do is be nice to people, it’s one of the easiest tasks in the world,” Greenland said. “We really need the volunteers this year more than ever. I do it every year myself and it’s a great opportunity.”
Greenland said he’s volunteered with the Salvation Army since he was eight-years-old. Now in his forties, he and his family still go out every year to ring bells and raise money.
All the proceeds from the campaign go directly back into helping and funding Salvation Army programs in the community.
“It’s fun [to be a ringer] it really is fun. When we do it we sing, we dance, we have a grand-ole time and we brighten people’s day,” Greenland said. “We’re also holding our Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff event this Saturday to get everyone in the mood for Christmas.”
The Salvation Army will host a free concert and event in the Morgantown Mall Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11:30 a.m.
If any individuals or businesses are interested in volunteering their time to the Red Kettle Campaign, they should call their local Salvation Army offices.
The Marion County officer can be reached at 304-366-2601.
The Monongalia County office can be reached at 304-296-3625.
The Preston County office can be reached at 304-329-1245.
Individuals can register and get more information about volunteering online at www.registertoring.com.
