FAIRMONT — Before taking a dive into any career, it’s good to do some exploring.
Eleven students from Monongalia, Marion and Harrison counties traveled to Fairmont State University this week to participate in the first ever Nursing Academy.
Wednesday night, their families met in the university’s education building to congratulate the students and to award them any certifications they achieved in their three-day stay on campus.
Students were taught CPR and are now officially certified to administer the lifesaving procedure. Students were also certified in “stop the bleed” and basic first-aid. Tina Reed, professor of Nursing at Fairmont State, led the course and said she believes the students received the information well.
“Every day the students kept a journal and they just loved it. They especially loved the simulation labs, we have some high-tech stuff here, it’s really like you’re doing CPR on the patient,” Reed said. “They get the feel of it and they get the feel of nursing and if it’s really what they want to do.”
The students also took advantage of all the simulation labs had to offer, including realistic trauma events and birthing simulation.
The camp was made possible by a $5,000 grant from the West Virginia Center for Nursing, but is part of a bigger struggle facing the health care industry — there’s not enough people choosing nursing to meet demand.
According to Reed, the typical patient-to-nurse ratio is 6-to-1 around the country currently and the industry is approaching desperation for new nurses.
This is what grants akin to what Fairmont State received are trying to remedy. The purpose at the core of the program is to spark student interest early, so they get a feel for the field before entering college.
“We took it easy, we tried to teach them the basics. We let them leave the room if they didn’t feel comfortable, like some of them didn’t feel comfortable with the birthing baby,” Reed said. “We didn’t subject them to anything they weren’t prepared for.”
In an effort to create this funnel from high school into nursing, several organizations around the state have been divvying up grants to improve nursing programs around the state.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced $23 million in grant funds to be sent to nursing schools and programs across the state, including $1 million the Fairmont State College of Nursing received.
Laura Clayton, dean of the college of nursing, said that these funding infusions are going to allow increases in enrollment and improve the quality of education her students receive.
“We’ll be increasing our enrollment by 20 students this academic year and our plans are to continue with that, it’ll also allow us to enhance what we have in our simulation lab and our skills lab,” Clayton said. “We also received a grant to improve faculty development, so we’re excited about that as well.”
On top of the $1 million received from the state and the $5,000 for the academy, Fairmont State also received $40,000 for faculty training improvements.
While the nursing academy was help to increase enrollment in the university’s program, both Reed and Clayton hope that the students will take away a real love for the career path and a desire to help others.
“Nursing isn’t a fairytale. We have great stories but we also discussed the traumas we go through,” Reed said. “But we also discuss how wonderful it is to see your patients discharged. We showed them the joys of nursing, both sad and happy.”
