FAIRMONT — What began as a verbal argument between a couple ended in an arrest for strangulation early Wednesday morning.
Fairmont Police charged Trent Jacob Derby, 19, of New Martinsville, W.Va., after responding to a home in the 900 block of Harlem Street in Fairmont.
According to the criminal complaint, police went to the home shortly after 1 a.m. on May 5 where they interviewed the victim.
The woman told police that Derby threw her onto a bed and began choking her. She said he choked her until she could no longer breathe.
Police said, that prior to choking the woman, Derby pressed one of his fists against her mouth and pressed down and also pulled her hair.
“I did observe there to be redness on the left side of the victim’s neck and abrasions to the right side of the victim’s neck,” states the criminal complaint.
The officer also stated that the woman’s upper lip was swollen and was also cut inside.
According to the complaint, Derby and the victim have a child together and have been dating for a year and living together since January.
