RIVESVILLE — Frank Moore has lived in Rivesville for his entire life, and has seen the town go from a bustling industrial and educational hub to its current state where the power plant has shut down and the high school has repurposed as a preK-8 school.
However, Moore still believes the town has a lot to offer, so he decided to get involved in the creation of Main Street Rivesville, a new nonprofit that aims to reinvigorate the town.
“Our purpose is really to get community involvement and encourage people to participate and collaborate on how to improve the town,” said Moore, president of Main Street Rivesville. “We would just like to improve our community involvement, activities for the town, bring some of the activities back. We’re looking at farmers markets and having dances back in our town on holidays, maybe having some movies during the weekends for families and their children.”
Main Street Rivesville members met for the first time in early September, and the organization received its official nonprofit certification on Sept. 17. Noelle Kolb, secretary of Main Street Rivesville, said one of the first tasks was to conduct a survey among residents to gauge their interests.
“We did a survey online to see what people were interested in,” Kolb said. “The top two things were a farmer’s market, which we are working on, and more small businesses. So we are going to do our best to try to have that happen.”
Kolb has lived in the town for about eight years and owns Assumption Records in Rivesville. She said that although she is a transplant to the community and was not present for its heyday, she believes Rivesville has potential to again become a hub of activity with the right moves.
“When we first moved here, it’s been just about nine years, we just thought this is such a beautiful town ad we have this river right here, and assets that we felt weren’t being used,” Kolb said. “The plant went out and I think the whole town suffered. So we just have been trying to get the community together ever since.”
Main Street Rivesville’s first initiative is a pole decorating contest, which Kolb and other Main Street members began preparing for on Thursday. The purpose of this project is three-fold, Kolb said, because it serves to beautify the town and develop community interest, and also raise some money for the organization.
“At our first meeting, we were trying to think of ways that we could just make this look like Main Street, and beautify and have some sort of community involvement, and also raise our first bit of money,” Kolb said. “It’s $25 to decorate a pole, then we’re going to have three prizes; Mayor’s Choice, Main Street’s Choice and then the town is going to choose.”
Moore said he also hopes to drum up more support for Rivesville Elementary/Middle School, which he said, is now the main hub for activity in the town. With many in the area sending their kids to school there, he believes it can be one of the community’s biggest assets.
“The school is one of our main icons in our town right now,” Moore said. “It’s a wonderful school so we want to promote that as much as possible and try to get the families involved in the downtown area and continue to improve our town.”
Kolb said she believes residents of Rivesville may have become disillusioned with the town over time, and have not had much in the name of a common interest to take part in in some time. She hopes Main Street Rivesville can spark that revival and bring people together for a common goal once again.
“When you don’t have games on Friday night to go see, and you don’t have money to do things, the whole town is going to suffer,” Kolb said. “It’s just a very small step forward, that’s all.”
Moore, too, said the town has been through ups and downs over the years, but he foresees more ups in the future than downs.
“I’ve seen a lot of good times and bad times, so we’re just trying to make it more good times,” Moore said.
