FAIRMONT — The following arrests were made by the Fairmont Police Department.

Amanda Jo Craig, 39, 13 Ford St., Monongah, capias, May 28

Miranda Lee Collins, 20, 41 Field St., Farmington, capias, May 27

Charles Robert Cottrell, 19, 1676 Oregon Ave., Fairmont, capias, May 27

William Edward Styles, 34, P.O. Box 70, Grant Town, possession of marijuana, May 27

Joshua Shane Fitzwater, 40, 3246 Miracle Run Rd., Wadestown, W.Va., shoplifting, May 26

Carlos Antonio Gutierrez, 24, 7 Twain Ln., Rivesville, public intoxication, May 26

Gregory Holly, 55, 311 High St., Fairmont, possession of a controlled substance, May 26

Christina Dawn Nixon, 40, 1410 Crislip Ave., Clarksburg, suspended driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device, May 26

Erin Brenna Wilson, 36, 207 Virginia Ave., Fairmont, capias, May 26

Thomas M. Gilbert, 51 113 Bullion St., Fairmont, capias, May 25

Scott Edward Fluharty, 57, 1852 Owens Ave., Fairmont, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, May 24

Melissa Dawn Grabb, 36, 400 Merrill Ave., Rivesville, capias, May 24

Dale Edward Ridenour, 23, 88 Nutter St., Shinnston, capias, May 24

Shannon Nicole Southern, 27, 14 Bonasso Dr., Fairmont, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, May 24

Ashley Nichole Vangilder, 31, 1704 Ritchie Ave., Fairmont, capias, May 24

Jay Celley Moto, 38, 626 Benoni Ave., Fairmont, malicious Assault, May 23

Thomas Ronald Opic III, 28, 2102 Miller Hill Rd., Wheeling, W.Va., suspended driver’s license, May 23

Cassandra Lynn Scott, 37, 2 Blissfield Village, Fairmont, possession of a controlled substance, May 23

Jessica Lynn Folmsbee, 39, 118 So. 2nd St. Apt. 4, Clarksburg, petit larceny, May 22

Christopher Harold Harman, 44, 414 Columbia St., Fairmont, petit larceny, May 22

Brett David Stottlemire, 24, 48 Buffalo Rd., Barrackville, trespassing, capias, May 22

Jacob Nathaniel Varner, 21, 425 Quincy St., Fairmont, shoplifting, May 22

Brianna Lynn Judy, 30, 909 6th St., Fairmont, capias, May 20

Houston Terris Lee Jr., 52, 111 Paw Paw St., Grant Town, capias, May 20

Derek Scott Scritchfield, 33, 909 6th St., Fairmont, capias, May 20

Jeffrey Scott Slater, 25, 570 Warriors Fork Rd., Mannington, capias, shoplifting, May 19

Sara Nicole Woody, 36, P.O. Box 89, Barrackville, disorderly conduct, May 18

Byran David Lane, 32, 816 Hopewell Rd., Fairmont, suspended driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, May 14

Daphne Jill Chapman, 43, 2420 Shady Tree Ln., Fairmont, conspiracy to commit felony, possession with intent to sale controlled substance, May 13

Logan Reece Cochran, 19, 915 Floral Ave. Apt. 1, Fairmont, wanton endangerment, May 13

Benjamin A. Cumberledge, 41, 132 Rosewood Ave., Fairmont, public intoxication, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, assault, May 13

Kayla Shaneen Higgs, 29, 2406 24th Ave., Parkersburg, W.Va., public intoxication, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, May 13

David Jude Long, 38, homeless, Fairmont, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession with intent to sale controlled substance, May 13

Vicky Gatlin Petron, 50, 1654 Oregon Ave., Fairmont, disorderly conduct, May 13

Christopher Everett Sylva, 43, 1207 Valley Falls Rd., Grafton, warrant for W.Va. agency, May 12

Jesse Layne Fetty, 27, 5 Miracle Run Rd., Fairview, domestic battery, May 7

Tags

Recommended for you