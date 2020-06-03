FAIRMONT — The following arrests were made by the Fairmont Police Department.
Amanda Jo Craig, 39, 13 Ford St., Monongah, capias, May 28
Miranda Lee Collins, 20, 41 Field St., Farmington, capias, May 27
Charles Robert Cottrell, 19, 1676 Oregon Ave., Fairmont, capias, May 27
William Edward Styles, 34, P.O. Box 70, Grant Town, possession of marijuana, May 27
Joshua Shane Fitzwater, 40, 3246 Miracle Run Rd., Wadestown, W.Va., shoplifting, May 26
Carlos Antonio Gutierrez, 24, 7 Twain Ln., Rivesville, public intoxication, May 26
Gregory Holly, 55, 311 High St., Fairmont, possession of a controlled substance, May 26
Christina Dawn Nixon, 40, 1410 Crislip Ave., Clarksburg, suspended driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device, May 26
Erin Brenna Wilson, 36, 207 Virginia Ave., Fairmont, capias, May 26
Thomas M. Gilbert, 51 113 Bullion St., Fairmont, capias, May 25
Scott Edward Fluharty, 57, 1852 Owens Ave., Fairmont, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, May 24
Melissa Dawn Grabb, 36, 400 Merrill Ave., Rivesville, capias, May 24
Dale Edward Ridenour, 23, 88 Nutter St., Shinnston, capias, May 24
Shannon Nicole Southern, 27, 14 Bonasso Dr., Fairmont, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, May 24
Ashley Nichole Vangilder, 31, 1704 Ritchie Ave., Fairmont, capias, May 24
Jay Celley Moto, 38, 626 Benoni Ave., Fairmont, malicious Assault, May 23
Thomas Ronald Opic III, 28, 2102 Miller Hill Rd., Wheeling, W.Va., suspended driver’s license, May 23
Cassandra Lynn Scott, 37, 2 Blissfield Village, Fairmont, possession of a controlled substance, May 23
Jessica Lynn Folmsbee, 39, 118 So. 2nd St. Apt. 4, Clarksburg, petit larceny, May 22
Christopher Harold Harman, 44, 414 Columbia St., Fairmont, petit larceny, May 22
Brett David Stottlemire, 24, 48 Buffalo Rd., Barrackville, trespassing, capias, May 22
Jacob Nathaniel Varner, 21, 425 Quincy St., Fairmont, shoplifting, May 22
Brianna Lynn Judy, 30, 909 6th St., Fairmont, capias, May 20
Houston Terris Lee Jr., 52, 111 Paw Paw St., Grant Town, capias, May 20
Derek Scott Scritchfield, 33, 909 6th St., Fairmont, capias, May 20
Jeffrey Scott Slater, 25, 570 Warriors Fork Rd., Mannington, capias, shoplifting, May 19
Sara Nicole Woody, 36, P.O. Box 89, Barrackville, disorderly conduct, May 18
Byran David Lane, 32, 816 Hopewell Rd., Fairmont, suspended driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, May 14
Daphne Jill Chapman, 43, 2420 Shady Tree Ln., Fairmont, conspiracy to commit felony, possession with intent to sale controlled substance, May 13
Logan Reece Cochran, 19, 915 Floral Ave. Apt. 1, Fairmont, wanton endangerment, May 13
Benjamin A. Cumberledge, 41, 132 Rosewood Ave., Fairmont, public intoxication, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, assault, May 13
Kayla Shaneen Higgs, 29, 2406 24th Ave., Parkersburg, W.Va., public intoxication, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, May 13
David Jude Long, 38, homeless, Fairmont, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession with intent to sale controlled substance, May 13
Vicky Gatlin Petron, 50, 1654 Oregon Ave., Fairmont, disorderly conduct, May 13
Christopher Everett Sylva, 43, 1207 Valley Falls Rd., Grafton, warrant for W.Va. agency, May 12
Jesse Layne Fetty, 27, 5 Miracle Run Rd., Fairview, domestic battery, May 7
