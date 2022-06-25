FAIRMONT — Donations to nonprofits always drop in the summer, but this year’s slump comes at a time when demand could be at its highest.
Lunch at the Soup Opera in downtown Fairmont usually results in a line, but lately that line has extended into the parking lot. In years past, the line is filled with residents in need of a hot meal, but lately it’s been filled with the hungry from as far away as Arizona.
“We have a lot of new people, a lot. I can tell you about 20 or 30 people living down by the river when before I could’ve told you about maybe six,” said Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera. “We’re doing fine, though. Our donations haven’t been coming in but we expect that in the summer. We’ve just been helping them where we can.”
The increase in the number of needy who seek such aid as new identity papers to just a place to get out of the sun has reached a peak. Tennant said that even in 2019 before the pandemic it wasn’t at this level.
Down Jackson Street from the Soup Opera is the peer recovery center Friendship Fairmont whose director, Chuck VanKirk, is seeing the same uptick in foot traffic.
The nonprofit was originally housed in the courthouse annex building. It relocated after a conflict between its clients and the clients of the Marion County Day Report Center in the first floor of the same building.
The combination of the new location and the increase in need has resulted in a spiked in Friendship clientele. Since opening its new location in October 2021, it has served over 300 unique individuals, according to VanKirk.
On top of this overall increase, the nonprofit’s daily numbers have gone up from 15-20 to 30-40 visitors.
“It’s only going to keep growing, especially because of the heat and the storms we’ve been having,” VanKirk said. “We’re just in the beginning parts of summer, I know we’ll see more numbers.”
As far as a reason for this increase in need, neither Tennant nor VanKirk could identify a concrete cause. But both said there’s no shortage of possibilities.
Gas and food prices have reached all-time highs and dollars don’t go as far as they did before the pandemic. While it’s unclear if inflation is to blame for the increase in need, it certainly is to blame in the decrease in donations.
Across town, at the Union Mission, Director George Batten said they’re making do with what they have, but he’s noticed a drop in donations, even by summer standards.
The Mission provides three meals a day to anyone who’s hungry, and opened a night shelter that folks can use to get in off the street for a night. Like many of the other resources around town, the night shelter has been fully occupied almost every night.
All that is on top of the Mission’s usual recovery and residency programs.
Batten said that no matter how tight money get’s the Mission’s mission remains the same — help others.
“Our goal is to take care of people. Hopefully it doesn’t, but it may get to the point where we have to use the cheapest meat we can buy or we have to leave a vegetable off the plate, but we’ll feed the hungry no matter what,” Batten said.
But the Mission is stocked for the time being, and food isn’t what they’re short on. They’re short on volunteers. COVID-19 has caused hesitancy in many who have volunteered in the past and for organizations such as the Mission that means finding what the new normal looks like.
“The biggest impediment we have right now is staffing,” Batten said. “COVID is here to stay and that’s the hard reality and we’ve got to get back to caring for people.”
But what’s the solution? Feeding the hungry and giving them a place to sleep for the night is a start, but in the long-term Lee Clark said it’s affordable housing.
Clark is the director of Scott Place Homeless Shelter in downtown and she said her shelter has been full since the weather heated up.
Similar to how compassion in the form of donations peaks in the winter, so does compassion in terms of shelter.
“A lot of these folks... they have friends or family that will take them in out of the cold in the winter, but once the weather warms up, they’re right back onto the street,” Clark said.
Scott Place is a part of North Central West Virginia Community Action, which takes a “housing-first” approach to homelessness. Other organizations focus on treatment or therapy, but in Clark’s view it’s hard to focus on that when you’re out on the street.
At Scott Place, residents are taught the skills of good tenancy and are helped to find stable jobs and contribute to society. However, for many who stay in the shelter, they aren’t ready to contribute, whether it’s due to past trauma, addiction or another debilitating condition.
Clark said the best solution would be affordable, subsidized housing. Currently in Fairmont, options like Unity Terrace are age restricted and totally full. She wants to see real change pursued that will result in people getting housing.
“My goal here is to get people housed. From there, we address their other issues, but first we get them housed,” Clark said. “We’re doing our best and we’re in it to win it, but a lot of them are stuck here, because there’s no housing.”
