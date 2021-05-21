FAIRMONT — With masks and restrictions being shed, local organizations have big plans for the summer and beyond.
After nearly a year of being restricted to online meetings, the Marion County Family Resource Network hosted its monthly community collaborative Wednesday in person at the Tygart Valley Cinema.
Representatives from such organizations as WVU Medicine, the Op Shop, WIC WV, the National Council on Aging, the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority and others took turns sharing their plans and events that will take place in the coming months.
Robin Hayes from the WVU United Summit Center announced the Resiliency Summer Camp. The camp will be held at Windmill Park June 28-July 2. The sessions will be broken up between age groups and the focus is on mental health.
“It’s all centered around mental health,” Hayes said. “There will be therapists there, every craft we do will go back to metal health.”
This year, these camps will be held in 10 different counties. The camp session will include meals and enrollment is not income-based so all are welcome. For info on the Resiliency Camp contact Robin Hayes at 304-623-5666 at extension 1257 or by email at robin.hayes@wvumedicine.org.
Frank Jarman, FRN executive director, announced that backpack giveaways will be held at various locations on Aug. 14. As of now, the planned locations are Palatine Park and Farmington.
“Year before last there were 500 requests for free backpacks full of supplies,” Jarman said. “I’m expecting more this year with the crazy year we’ve had.”
The FRN is also bringing back its Breakfast with Santa to in-person event this year. It will be held on Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church of Fairmont. This event is to make sure that families who are struggling can have a good time together in a safe environment.
“Everybody ain’t having a good Christmas,” Jarman said. “A lot of [Christmases] are surrounded by addiction and dysfunction. They’ll come as a family, eat their meal, take a picture with Santa. Our theme this year is Christmas around the world; we tried to do some inclusivity.”
Jarman said plans are in the works to book one of the high schools’ Madrigal choirs and the Elizabethans for the event.
Last on Jarman’s list was that nominations for the FRN’s Hero Awards are currently open. If there is an unrecognized hero, the FRN wants to know his or her name. The FRN’s Facebook page is open to nominations as is their email at marionpip@gmail.com.
The National Council on Aging’s representative, Becky Raspperry, said the organization is offering job training to individuals 55 and over that would allow them to return to the workforce.
The Senior Community Service Employment Program finds positions for seniors to work as well as obtain job training. The positions are paid and the income does not affect SNAP benefits or HUD housing eligibility.
“[Applicants] can reach out to me and we can do a free screening to see if they qualify,” Raspperry said. “We’re also looking for training sites.”
Individuals interested in training or businesses interested in participating as training sites for retail, janitorial or clerical work can contact Raspperry at 304-780-0618.
FRN’s next meeting is scheduled for June 16, will the location yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.