FAIRMONT — Pleasant Acres Assisted Living Home, a nonprofit work of area Churches of Christ, has named Janet Izydore its new administrator for the home.
“Janet, a Fairmont resident, has a rich history in the medical service industry through various roles netting a level of experience that is just the right combination for our facility at this point in time”, said Ron Williams, a Pleasant Acres board member.
Izydore brings a new level of management expertise, commitment and business acumen to the home during a time in which the assisted living business is faced with challenges growing out of COVID-19, increased competition, more focused state regulatory direction and evolving customer needs.
“Ours is a unique niche of the business”, said Izydore, “specifically because we are a Christian operation, operating in a nonprofit mode with a small, 14-bed facility founded and operated by area Churches of Christ. This is just a wonderful, serving true work of the Church and I am very excited to be a part of it — to be a part of this work. We have such great residents, a wonderful team of dedicated staff, unbelievable family support and, of course, the help of 30 or so area Churches of Christ.
“This is certainly an exciting time for me in this new role and I look forward to the opportunity of serving our growing client bases,” Izydore said.
Having served North Central West Virginia for almost 50 years, Pleasant Acres Facility is at 41 Pleasant Acres Dr., near Mary Lou Retton Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.