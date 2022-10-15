FAIRMONT — Angelo Nicholson has become so close with his swimming buddy that he had a T-shirt made with her photo on it so he could show up at her swim meet and cheer her on.
Angelo, who attends elementary school in Clarksburg, is so close to Kaitlyn Stumpf, that Stumpf says, the two are like parts of each others family. They met five years ago through the Annual Swim Challenge sponsored by the Corridor Chapter of the Autism Society of West Virginia and Fairmont State University where Stumpf is on the swim team as a graduate student.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Stumpf, who is 22. “You pair up and you’re with the same buddy every single week.”
The 8th Annual Swim Challenge ran for four Saturdays throughout September at the Feaster Center pool and wrapped up Oct. 1 with an awards presentation where 23 individuals with autism were presented medals for their part, whether that meant learning basic water safety skills or learning to swim.
The program was started as a way to empower kids with autism around water. One estimate shows that 91% of all deaths for children with autism between 2009-2011 were accidental drownings. Reports also show that children with autism are 160 times more likely to die from drowning than children not on the spectrum.
“This brings connections ... I mean, he’s awesome and I’ve been with him since my freshman year,” Stumpf said.
But Stumpf said the challenge has also allowed her and her university swim teammates to grow stronger connections with the community at large.
“It’s so important to us too, I think just helping us make different connections in the community and, of course, coming to college here, not all of us are from the area, so we can make connections within the community and we just love it,” Stumpf said.
“A lot of studies have shown that the water really helps to calm them. They love the water. It’s kind of like a safe space for them and so I really think it’s good for us that we can show them kind of the technical side of swimming and to do some strokes, but also them the environment of the water, water safety skills.”
She said when she first teamed up with Angelo, she focused on water safety, but in this, her final year with him, he is learning the strokes. Like most in-person activities, the swim challenge had been put on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corridor Chapter board member Carol Grimes, of Bridgeport, said she has witnessed how the swim challenge has made a positive impact on kids’ lives.
“They don’t have the swimming skills and that’s the main reason for the swimming challenge, to help our families and our kids learn those swimming skills and it’s really great the way the Fairmont State swim team works with them because they actually teach those skills and they connect with them,” Grimes said. “I think they love the experience and our kids look forward to it every year.”
Grimes said the volunteer-driven Corridor Chapter serves 165 families in Harrison, Marion, Doddridge, Barbour, Lewis, Monongalia, Taylor counties where they work to provide families a sense of connectedness and community.
Fairmont State Swim Coach Sabrina Buhagiar said the swim challenge is a double-win for the university swim team and the kids who participate. She calls it “an experience like no other.”
“What is kind of neat this year is that a couple of our buddies have actually been able to pair up with a Fairmont State swimmer that they had in the past and I think that is pretty remarkable,” Buhagiar said. “In an instant, anyone can become a major part of your life and, speaking for student-athletes of this program, I think it’s pretty safe to say that they now have a special relationship with someone that they were not expecting. I do believe that goes both ways.”
Buhagiar said swim team members have called the swim challenge the highlight of their entire season because they’ve made memories that will last a lifetime.
“It’s about giving them a friend and making the most out of their time shared together in the water, whether that is through a swim lesson of just some one-on-one time, that they might not usually have outside of the pool,” Buhagiar said. “Some of them are picking up pretty quick and others just like to pull out toys and have a good time.”
For Emily Karr, of Rivesville, her 5-ve-year-old son Maverick has made invaluable connections.
“We came into this program because it’s really nice to see the community that we belong to — we’re not alone — and it’s just comforting to be surrounded by others that have children or family members that are on the spectrum.”
“Just seeing him smile, laugh and enjoy, splash around with others, it warms my heart.”
