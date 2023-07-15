FAIRMONT — As back to school season approaches, the yearly practice of emptying store shelves of all school items begins.
However, even basic necessities like a backpack might be out of reach for many children and their parents. That’s why to help, the Marion County Family Resource Network will hold their annual backpack giveaway Aug. 12 at the Mannington District Fair.
“There is a need throughout all of Marion County,” Donna Costello, president of the Marion County Board of Education, said. “Going back to school can be very expensive. And this is one way that we can help alleviate some of that financial burden that families may experience.”
The backpacks that the resource center hands are filled with other school supplies. They get the information on what students need from the schools themselves, who give out lists on what children need to start school. Although bags between age groups are mostly the same, their contents might differ somewhat depending on the differences in supply lists between preschool, elementary and high school.
The backpack giveaway is a yearly event. Shannon Hogue, executive director of the resource network, said they chose the Mannington Fair because it draws people from all areas of the county. Last year, they tried setting up distribution points across four separate locations, but found that wasn’t the most successful way to get backpacks to kids.
Price increases also have been difficult on school supplies.
“Some families have to choose between getting this or getting that,” Hogue said. “Sometimes, backpacks and school supplies aren’t necessarily on the affordability list. So I feel like that’s where we can come in and help fill that gap.”
Brad Harker, principal of North Marion High, said that the number of students who don’t have school supplies seems like it increases a little bit more every year. And oftentimes, it’s not just pencils and paper that students are missing. All of these needs can have an impact on a student’s education.
“We’re talking clothing, we’re talking food, we’re talking those essentials, those necessities,” Harker said. “You know, if a student’s hungry, they don’t do as well. If the students are not fully prepared, we can’t expect them to be as successful as they can be.”
Which is why the school system has built a safety net to help catch students who lack the supplies to succeed. Harker said North Marion has a clothing closet for students in need. His previous school, Monongah Middle School, made a hygiene closet available.
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said the school system has collaborations with groups like the Family Resource Network, Rotary Clubs, United Way and Connecting Link. The support students get can be anything from tutoring assistance and after school programs to things like backpacks and food.
She said, ultimately it’s about leveling the playing field anyway they possibly can.
“Whether that be for mental health support, counseling opportunities, with curriculum and athletics, that’s critical for us as a school system,” Heston said. “You don’t want a student to be in need, particularly if it is related to a factor that’s outside of their control.”
