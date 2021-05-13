BARRACKVILLE — A Barrackville woman is trying to get her life back together after losing her home in a February 26 house fire.
Ann Bennett said she really didn’t know how the fire started. The First Exchange Bank started a House Fire Fund on her behalf and she tried to start a GoFundMe but said it didn’t really work out for her.
She said she’s been doing everything she can to let people know about her struggle to raise money. She’s currently staying on the property rather than staying in Fairmont because she said it’s easier to communicate with people and get things done if she’s in Barrackville.
“I’ve got a few donations. I mean, a lot of people are just really hard up. I’m just trying to get the word out there and that’s just one of the problems I have. I can’t get the word far enough,” Bennett said.
She said she’s not tech savvy. She said it’s just so sad what happened to her house. She said she lived about 20 years in the house at 312 Buffalo St. She said she thinks eventually she wants to build herself a new house, but hasn’t thought about it a lot because she’s barely settled into where she is now.
“That will be in the hopefully near future. I don’t know, I would like to put something back up there to live in,” Bennett said.
She said thankfully she wasn’t home when the fire happened. She’s currently working on getting electricity ran to a small camper where she’s living now. As of Thursday she was waiting on a company to provide her with an estimate on what it would cost to run the power lines to where she’s currently residing.
“I’m going to get an estimate which is money and then the inspector which is a little bit more money, and I’m trying to get my water re-dug and I’m trying to go back into my own line,” Bennett said.
She said she’s gotten a little help from churches, but it’s going to take a lot more money to actually make a difference.
Those who want to help can donate to the House Fire Fund at The First Exchange Bank.
Chief Mike Bland of the Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department said Baxter, Fairview, Farmington, Grant Town, Mannington, Rivesville, Marion County Rescue Squad and Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire.
The investigation of the fire was turned over to the state fire marshal which, Bland said, is just policy for house fires. He said the department hasn’t anything back from yet about the investigation.
