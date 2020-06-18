RIVESVILLE — The Rivesville Town Council named fellow council member and former recorder Barb Beatty as the new mayor on Wednesday. The appointment is effective immediately.
Beatty’s appointment follows the recent resignation of Mayor Yvonne Liberto. Beatty will serve out the remaining time of Liberto’s current term as mayor, which is about one year. Liberto was midway through her second term in office when she resigned.
“The Rivesville Town Council appointed Barb Beatty as mayor for the remaining amount of the current term. As a Town of Rivesville employee and elected official, Barb has a wealth of experience and we are confident she is well-qualified for the position,” said a prepared statement from council.
Liberto resigned suddenly early last week, prompting the Rivesville council to hold an emergency midweek session to discuss the vacancy.
Council emerged from executive session to announce it was considering a particular Rivesville resident for the mayoral position, but wished to first perform due diligence.
The person selected as mayor does not need to be a member of the current town council, according to a Rivesville town ordinance.
Council member Noelle Kolb said then the council had a candidate in mind and had collectively approached the person about accepting the mayor’s position. The person was “very willing,” Kolb.
When contacted, the new mayor said things had unfolded quickly, but she and council members are working proactively to address the town’s challenges.
“The council and I will work together and we’ve already begun discussing our plans,” said Beatty. “It’s too soon to put out anything publicly, but we will do good for Rivesville. We need to get things in order for the good of the town.”
Rivesville town council meets the first Tuesday of every month.
