BARRACKVILLE — While most eighth graders fret about simply starting high school, Gabe Mileto already knows exactly what career he’ll pursue after high school graduation.
Thursday evening, as the sun was setting, Barrackville was rocked by the beating of a helicopter touching down in the baseball field behind the school. But the families in the neighboring park were expecting the visit.
The group at the park was the Barrackville Busy Bison 4H Club who were holding a special meeting to hear Gabe present his annual 4H project. Gabe’s project centered around his passion, HealthNet Aeromedical Services. The helicopter crew from the Buckhannon HealthNet Base came to give the club an up-close look at their chopper along with Gabe’s presentation.
“First I wanted to be a pilot, then I wanted to work on an ambulance then HealthNet became the in-between. I could be a pilot and work on an ambulance too,” Gabe said. “[Their helicopter] is pretty much an ambulance with rotors on it that flies. That combined my two interests when I was little.”
In his presentation Gabe, an eighth-grader at Barrackville Middle School, explained what HealthNet does and how he first became interested in the job. He gets his passion for health care from his mother who works in the field and his love for HealthNet he traced back to a trip when he was five-years-old.
He said his parents took him to an exposition where HealthNet was giving kids tours of their helicopters. Gabe remembers that vividly and even remembered the flight nurse who gave the tour, Chris Schrader.
“Unbeknownst to me, when [Gabe] was five or six he was at an event that we were at and eventually our paths crossed again,” Schrader said. “It’s nice to see younger kids knowing what they want to do and to see the motivation and determination he’s put into this.”
Gabe is a sponge for information about all things HealthNet and Schrader feeds that hunger at every chance, whether it’s facts about the helicopters or information about the processes. During Gabe’s presentation, he listed the four most frequented landing locations in Marion County on the spot when asked.
His passion for the field doesn’t stop when he’s at home either. He has an app on his phone set up to notify him every time HealthNet has a call nearby. While his peers are playing video games on their computers, Gabe converted his into a fully-fledged flight simulator, complete with pedals, consoles and a joystick.
“I can’t not support that kind of determination. If he texts me I’m going to answer his question, if he wants to come to the base we’re going to let him,” Schrader said. “We need to foster that learning as best as we can.”
Schrader has gone out of his way to encourage and support Gabe in his pursuit of a career with HealthNet. With the shortages of pilots and health care providers that have hit the industry, Gabe has been a spot of hope for Schrader and his coworkers who have helped Gabe learn all he can.
These types of experiences are what 4H tries to foster. Tina Cowger, Marion County’s 4H extension agent, said Gabe exemplifies what the program tries to instill in the students that join.
“He’s a perfect example of what we want the kids to learn and to have that real-life application along with it,” Cowger said. “To be able to have that independence to organize this project and the fact that this is something he may pursue as a career is part of what we want to do. We want to get the kids to see themselves as active participants in their own futures.”
Thursday’s visit from the HealthNet helicopter was entirely organized by Gabe. He had help from his parents and Schrader, but the work of OK-ing the landing with the school and the school district and getting the field ready for the landing was done by Gabe.
Gabe’s interest in HealthNet taught him the importance of asking, had he never reached out to Schrader or written to the pilots, he never would have had this opportunity.
“[HealthNet] even invited me to their employee dinner where they give out all their employee awards. I got to meet the CEO of the company at that dinner and they even asked me to speak,” Gabe said. “4H has really taught me to not be scared to ask people and really be out there.”
For more information about the county’s several 4H clubs and how to join, visit the county’s extension website at www.extension.wvu.edu/marion or call their office at 304-367-2772.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.