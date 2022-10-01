BARRACKVILLE — After a successful fundraising campaign, Barrackville’s beloved K9 unit Reudiger will retire after seven years of service to the town.
Reudiger started his service to Barrackville in 2015 with Deputy Clyde and continued his service with Police Chief Chuck Wilson from 2016 until Thursday afternoon, when Reudiger signed off for the last time.
This retirement has been a long time coming. In mid-August, Wilson and members of Barrackville town council launched a donation drive to train a new K9 officer to replace Reudiger.
Reudiger is an 8-and-a-half year old German Shepherd and the usual lifespan of his breed is 9 to 13 years. Wilson worried Reudiger would have to work until he passed away, so he started a drive to let the pup live out his golden years as a family pet.
Wilson said he noticed Reudiger slowing down this summer and figured now would be the best time to raise the funds so he could retire.
The fundraiser got off to a slow start until the story took off on social media and the GoFundMe jumped from $75 to over $1,000. By the end of the campaign, the Barrackville Police Department had raised over $7,000 by September.
Around $5,000 was needed to train the new dog, according to Wilson. Sept. 6, Barrackville Town Council welcomed and approved Ozzy as the town’s next K9 officer and he officially began his training with the North American Police Working Dog Association. Ozzy is a 17-months-old male Malinois X, which is a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, according to Wilson.
“This is bittersweet. [Reudiger] did a lot of good, but we’re just thankful the community was able to pull together and allow us to continue the [K9] program,” Wilson said.
Thursday afternoon, local police scanner traffic was silenced and an announcement was broadcast honoring Reudiger and his service to the county and to Barrackville.
“Today marks the end of an era, as K9 Reudiger retires from the Barrackville Police Department. Reudiger began his career in Barrackville with Deputy Clyde in 2015 then continued his career with Chief Wilson from 2016 to present,” the female dispatcher said.
“Reudiger not only brought many to justice but touched many hearts and brought happiness to so many in the community. His hard work and service has made a difference to the citizens of Barrackville and all of Marion County.
Thank you Chief Wilson for taking care of Reudiger as he goes 10-7 to enjoy his well deserved retirement.”
Since Reudiger is officially out of commission, Wilson said that Ozzy is fully ready to serve and respond to any situation. Barrackville Town Council is scheduled to officially welcome Ozzy to the police force at its next town council meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 4.
