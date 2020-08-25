FAIRMONT — An overflow crowd converged on the Public Safety Building for the city council meeting to speak out against council member Barry Bledsoe’s comments on Facebook, where he called Sen. Kamala Harris a ho, and West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker, (D-51), satanic.
While the hallway was packed with onlookers and hopeful speakers, Bledsoe did not attend the meeting, nor did he call in to the phone set aside for council members who cannot attend.
While there was no item on the council agenda regarding Bledsoe, many people, including other council members, commented on his actions. Mayor Brad Merrifield previously said the council itself could not discipline Bledsoe, aside from a censure, but that it is disappointing to have these statements represent Fairmont.
“I feel bad about the things that were said,” Merrifield said. “It hurt a lot of my friends... Nobody should be called names, we have all seen it and nothing good ever comes about it.”
According to West Virginia Capitol Police Director Kevin Foreman, Walker filed a complaint with the agency filed Friday, Aug. 21, stating Bledsoe referred to her as “satanic” in a Facebook post from his account.
The post credited to Bledsoe read, “If you don’t get rid of that satanic Danielle Walker, you might as well give up!”
Local authorities are assisting Capitol Police on the investigation, according to Foreman. When asked about the allegations last Saturday, Bledsoe refused to comment.
Walker was the last to address council about the comment, after more than a dozen people who spoke in her favor, and three who spoke against her.
“I am here to express my concern and disappointment as an elected official,” Walker said. “The blatant disrespect for elected officials who are women, women of color and black, is hurtful, embarrassing and disrespectful.”
Walker said she believes her being a Black woman is threatening to Bledsoe, but the way he expressed this feeling was hurtful to her, and some of the the people who support her.
“I am Black, I am female,” Walker said. “I am hurt, I am scared, I am numb. This one Facebook comment was a direct threat of my being, and as an elected official we must do better, Fairmont.”
While Bledsoe did not attend the meeting, Merrifield read a statement from the council member after everyone signed up to speak had their time. He said he is critical of people who support abortion and as a result, his words about people who don’t hold the same political beliefs as him can come out as offensive terms instead.
“I am passionate of defending the lives of the innocent,” Bledsoe said. “I apologize for any issues this may have caused Delegate Walker or members of the community.”
Council Member Donna Blood said Tuesday the words of Bledsoe don’t reflect the views of the rest of council.
“We have been plagued by this unfortunately since I have been on council,” Blood said. “I am horrified by it and I feel like I should apologize for him, but he doesn’t represent our viewpoint. He doesn’t represent most of us on city council.”
Other council members present also said they did not want Bledsoe’s words to reflect the city or the council.
In addition to Delegate Walker herself, other West Virginia Delegates attended the meeting to defend Walker’s character, and also shame Bledsoe for his words.
“I just can’t understand how anyone would go there,” said Del. Mike Caputo, D-50, of Rivesville. “It has to stop.”
Del. Sammi Brown, (D-65), attended the meeting having been born in Fairmont. She said the council should not tolerate Bledsoe’s words and should at least move to censure him.
“We have an opportunity here in the city of Fairmont to course correct,” Brown said. “I am very explicitly asking for censure.”
The Fairmont Human Rights Commission released a statement on Bledsoe Aug. 13, also admonishing him for his comments.
“His comments are a reminder that we do not live in a post racial world, or in a world where gender equality is fully realized,” the statement says. “The Human Rights Commission condemns his behavior and recommends he be censured by the city council and the whole city of Fairmont.”
Members of the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance who laid hands on and prayed with Bledsoe last Thursday at their meeting, addressed council seeking resolution.
“I cannot respect Mr. Bledsoe. I cannot respect Mr. Kennedy,” said Wesley Dobbs, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church. “Prayer didn’t work.”
Other residents also spoke about the hurt that Bledsoe caused, even though he may not have intended to be racist.
“You don’t have to say the ‘N’ word with a hard ‘E-R’ to be a racist,” said Romelia Hodges, of Fairmont.
In his comments, Merrifield said he wished everyone would try to find common ground with one another, to hopefully be more kind as a result.
“Try to understand the other person, truly try to understand,” Merrifield said. “We have a lot of work to do, all of us. If we do that I can’t help but think it’s going to guide us to where we need to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.