FAIRMONT — The Union Rescue Mission has its first new director since 2009.
George Batten has officially stepped down as director of the Union Mission after a career lasting 24 years with the organization, 14 of which he served as director. He is succeeded by the Jeff Benedict, who has served as the assistant director since 2019. Benedict’s first day as director was June 1.
Hailing from Wheeling, Benedict has had a career in ministry, with the majority of his experience falling in prison ministries. In his work in Wheeling, he was faced with the challenge of housing a mother and child who found themselves homeless, the nearest shelter that would take them was the Fairmont Union Mission.
“I remember coming down here and meeting Pastor George and getting acquainted,” Benedict said. “After some time praying and considering, it felt like that was the next chapter. I feel like the Lord put me here.”
He and his family moved from Wheeling to Grafton and Benedict has served as the assistant director and men’s coordinator since June 2019. Once Batten announced his intentions to retire, Benedict took it as a sign that this was his next step and he entered his name in the running for the position.
Following a search for a new director, the Mission’s board of directors decided to choose Benedict to take the role and to award Batten the title of director emeritus, an honorary title that will allow him to train Benedict fully. Batten will officially retire in October 2023.
Batten said there were many factors that led to his decision to retire, the most prominent being COVID-19 and how it changed the way the Mission operates.
“There’s no short answer to why I made the decision, but I’m just to that age where you consider these things,” Batten said. “COVID changed a lot of what we do.”
As director, Batten oversaw major improvements and replacement projects around the Mission and its grounds as well as changes to its programing. He also piloted the Mission through the pandemic. However, among those achievements he believes his greatest achievements are the lives he’s touched.
As the first new director in 14 years, Benedict hopes to make changes that will positively impact the Mission and the surrounding community. At the top of his list is strengthening and building partnerships with organizations around the community who also focus on helping people.
“We’re mostly looking to expand on a lot of relationships we’re already acquainted with and with the people the Mission has worked with in days passed,” Benedict said. “Of course, there are relationships we’ll look to build from the ground up, but we’re going to look to expand in that way.
“Above all, we’re hoping to continue with the basics — helping people understand that there is hope.”
With the confidence of the Mission’s board and several years of experience under his belt, Batten is hopeful for the Mission’s future under the leadership of Benedict.
“I’ve spent 24 years there and It’d be hard for me to see anything but a good future for the Mission,” Batten said. “Certainly things will change under his direction, but I would say that I have nothing but great hopes for the Mission’s future.”
