FAIRMONT — Bee enthusiasts no longer have to play pirate when it comes to their beekeeping.
The activity is now legal within city limits after Fairmont City Council passed an ordinance allowing beekeeping during Tuesday’s meeting. Two residents spoke out in favor of the ordinance.
“I think anybody that decides they want to get bees, ought to be able to have bees,” Wayne Shaver, one of the residents who spoke in favor of the ordinance, said. “Also, this is the United States of America. We ought to have that freedom and not a city government telling us we can’t.”
Beekeeping brings Shaver a sense of peace in a chaotic world. Now that maintaining bees is allowed within city limits, Shaver wants to bring the therapeutic benefits of beekeeping to people who suffer from mental ailments such as Post-traumatic stress disorder. He said veterans especially can take advantage of it, using a program called Heroes to Hives as an example. The program pairs veterans with a beekeeping mentor.
Austin Menges also spoke out in favor of the ordinance. A childhood incident with wasps traumatized Menges enough that it lasted through most of his adult life. However, after being introduced to beekeeping, Menges was able to confront the trauma and begin healing from it. Now, beekeeping is a relaxing sanctuary for him that brings added benefits beyond the therapeutic effects. Aside from beekeeping, Menges is also a gardener.
“Honestly, I saw a greater increase of produce this year than I’ve ever seen before,” he said. “I planted four zucchini plants last year when we didn’t have bees. This year I planted one and I’m seeing the same amount of production from that one plant that I did the four of last year.”
Up until now, beekeeping was outlawed in the city of Fairmont, however knowledge of that fact may have been less than common.
“I myself personally, guess I was an illegal beekeeper in the city of Fairmont by accident,” Josh Rice, deputy mayor, said at the meeting. “At the time I didn’t know that beekeeping was illegal or anything about.”
Poultry and livestock ordinances were also up for a vote. Council voted on ordinance changes that added definitions to existing code rather than outright allowing those practices. However, Mayor Anne Bolyard said the additions were made so they could act as a springboard to future legalization, clearing the way for a future ordinance that allows residents to keep poultry and livestock in the city.
So for now, bees yes, livestock and poultry, no.
Milan Hayward, president of Pierpont Community and Technical College, also made an appearance. He introduced himself to the council, telling the members that his mission now was to make friends and form relationships with local leaders. He also dropped some news regarding the technical college.
“I’m pleased to share that just this afternoon the state legislature approved $25 million towards the construction of a brand new facility in Bridgeport to accommodate a growing airframe and powerplant training program,” he said.
Christal Crouso, executive director of the Fairmont Morgantown Housing Authority revealed to council that they’ve hit their limit on the available number of low income Section-8 housing vouchers in the Fairmont and Morgantown area. The housing authority has 1,313 vouchers to give, but they ran out in May. Crouso said that was earlier than usual for them when it comes to reaching the limit. The housing authority spends about $728,000 a month in rental payments to local property owners, she said.
Despite hitting its voucher limit early, Crouso did share some good news. They received 13 new emergency vouchers for people facing homelessness, the only increase in the last 20 years. They also were able to make improvements to the 100 apartments they own and also were able to make sure that more low income homes had access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
City Council will hold public hearings on the purchase of more land for the rail trail system at the next meeting. Finally, council also set public hearings on the transfer of specific plots of land from private owners to the city, for the purpose of demolishing dilapidated buildings.
The next meeting is Aug. 22.
