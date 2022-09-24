FAIRMONT — A food truck turned sit-down restaurant recently opened its third location at 502 Pennsylvania Ave.
The Mason Jar, located in the old Colasessano’s location in Bellview, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, after their soft opening Wednesday.
“It’s a good time. I’m glad my parents got to come out and enjoy it with me,” Mason Jar Owner Steve Reese said.
The Mason Jar started on “The Ridge,” which is on Fairmont Road and on the line between Marion and Monongahela counties. Reese said he started barbecuing for parties, after one of his friends got him involved. It’s been around nine years in the making and it just keeps growing.
“The parking lot (of The Mason Jar at 3866 Fairmont Rd.) was just always full and we just outgrew it, so we moved to Morgantown on Route 19 and outgrew that building too. ... It just took off — it just bloomed,” Reese said.
Reese said they specialize in smoked meats and other smoked sides. They used to operate a food truck, but will no longer offer that, now that the Fairmont location is open. The Morgantown location functions primarily as a bar, but catering is offered there, as well as the other locations.
Some of their specialties include ribs, burnt ends, hot dogs, barbecue, and wings, for which they offer a variety of sauces. They also have smoked mac-n-cheese and beans.
“We’re always switching it up and have different sauces. We bring several sauces to the table for you to try out if you order some of the barbecue,” Reese said.
In preparation for the ribbon cutting ceremony, Reese said after they closed Thursday night, they started prepping an entire hog, which gets roasted for a minimum of 12 hours. Hickory and Cherry wood is used in the smoker.
The first night they opened, Reese said they served around 106 customers.
“That put our guys to the test a little bit. These people are all new. All of our staff is brand new and we brought in a couple people from the bar (at 1387 Fairmont Rd.) to help train, but other than that, they’re learning on the fly — they’re doing a good job too. We’ve got some really good people. So, just bear with us, give us a couple weeks and everything will be ironed out,” Reese said.
Members of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon cutting and expressed excitement for yet another new business in Fairmont.
“On behalf of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, President Shaw and all of our board members and committees, we want to welcome you all here. I know you all are fully involved in the community already. I’ve seen even your philanthropic work previous to this, so we so much appreciated you taking this risk of opening this facility. We’re very happy to have you here, so on behalf of all of us, congratulations and let’s cut this ribbon,” Chamber Board Chairman Jonathan Board said.
Reese shared the excitement.
“We’re excited to be in Marion County. We’ve done a lot of work in Marion County — charity work, the Mon Power Golf Outing — we work with them every year- and food banks,” Reese said.
The Mason Jar is open everyday except Wednesday 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
