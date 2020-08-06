BELLVIEW — WV Caring continues to care for its hospice patients as the coronavirus pandemic continues despite not being able to keep its resale shops open.
The two thrift shops — one in Reedsville and one in Bellview — were closed from March 15 until June 8, leaving a gap in the revenue stream normally used to help care for WC Caring’s hospice patients.
“With us having the resale shop, it’s like having for us a fundraiser almost 365 days of the year,” said Cindy Woodyard, vice president of public affairs and access for WV Caring. “Those are months we can’t get back, and they’re also months where we were not able to help serve the community with what they need.”
Both stores have now reopened, but have new policies in place to stop the spread of germs from donors who drop off items, to volunteers who sort them out and to customers who purchase from the shops.
“Everything needs to be boxed or bagged; we don’t take any loose items now,” said Debbie Markley, store manager of the WV Caring resale shop in Bellview. “That helps us with storing it in our holding area for our required three days for processing. And it’s doing really well.”
According to Markley, several measures have been put in place since the shop opened to comply with state health regulations, as well as cleanliness standards established to protect customers and volunteers. The resale shop in Bellview has a sanitation station, and lines have been taped on the floor to help mark the space needed for social distancing.
“Three customers are allowed in at a time; that helps maintain social distancing,” Markley said. “It was a learning and educating process, but people have become comfortable and aware of it.”
The reopening of the shop has been good not only for Markley, but for the regular customers who shop at the store on a weekly or even daily basis. She said people have been coming back again, are complying with the new rules and are even making donations the correct way to help the workers and volunteers.
“We’ve had our customer base come back, we’re doing really well,” Markley said. “We are now taking donations on Mondays and Thursdays; that allows us to follow our guidelines of holding things before myself and my volunteers will handle it.”
Woodyard said the reopening of the shops has been good for the revenue they generate for the hospice care, and for the people who like to donate and shop for items at the stores.
“West Virginia Caring’s resale shops are very important not only for helping with proceeds for patient care, but it’s also a huge resource in the communities we serve,” Woodyard said. “Many times we have an individual who, if they can’t leave a large donation, they may want to make sure that their loved one’s personal items are able to help someone else. So it’s kind of a two-way street.”
According to Markley, the shop could not thrive without the support of community members who shop so often.
“The money and the revenue that is generated here through the donations we receive and the sales that we produce all goes back into patient care,” Markley said. “We have a store right here in our community, and they support us very well.”
Woodyard said she had read comments and posts on the internet about the resale shops during the quarantine, where people were saying they couldn’t wait for them to be open again. Once the doors reopened, WV Caring was able to get one of its revenue streams back, but was also able to get friendly faces back.
“People were so happy when the doors opened again,” Woodyard said. “It’s been very good.”
The WV Caring resale shop is open from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and Markley said both the Reedsville and Bellview locations are always looking for volunteers.
