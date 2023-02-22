BRIDGEPORT — The governing body of the North Central West Virginia Airport did some housekeeping Tuesday in its first meeting of 2023.
The Benedum Airport Authority held its first meeting since December where the board approved new officers and welcomed the board’s newest member, Marion County Commissioner Bobby DeVaul.
DeVaul’s appointment to the board was contentious and resulted in the postponement of January’s airport authority meeting. Board members are appointed by the Marion and Harrison County commissions then approved by the BAA.
The Marion County Commission spent a large chunk of two of its recent meetings debating Devaul’s appointment. Commission President Ernie VanGilder held the position that DeVaul should replace Former Commissioner Randy Elliot.
DeVaul and Marion County’s third commissioner Linda Longstreth disagreed and voted that DeVaul should replace Jack Clayton, who planned to step down from the board.
It was finally agreed upon that DeVaul would replace Clayton, and Tuesday the BAA approved the appointment.
The board also elected officers. VanGilder was elected vice-president and Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle was elected president. VanGilder served as president in 2022.
“I’d like to thank Ernie, who was a very productive term as president,” Airport Director Rick Rock said. “We’ve got a lot done, you led us well and I appreciate it very much.”
Upcoming projects
During the meeting, the board discussed upcoming projects and lending financial support.
Last year, the BAA gave $10,000 to Palatine Park in support of the summer concert series sponsored by Marion County. The board voted to give another $10,000 this year in support of the park.
BAA Member and Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli, who heads the Palatine Park summer concert program, was grateful the board saw the value Palatine Park brings to the area.
“We’re excited to have their support. The airport has been one of our biggest sponsors over the years,” Cinalli said. “This $10,000 goes a long way in helping us fund all our plans especially as costs go up. We’re grateful to have these $10,000 sponsors and we could really use more of them.”
Also in attendance was Ed Waske, coordinator of the Carl Hopkins Youth Aviation Expo, who requested financial support again from the board for this summer’s upcoming expo.
“I’ve been hearing praise for the event and they’re saying, ‘What they’re doing in West Virginia we need to do throughout the U.S.,’” Waske said. “[This board] made the event happen and it’s a lot of hard work so we’re just looking for continued support.”
An item showing support to the expo will likely be on a future agenda.
TSA PreCheck
The Airport will be holding a TSA PreCheck registration opportunity in mid-March.
Rock said the last registration event held prior to COVID-19 was a huge success and the airport is looking to have another big turnout.
The application costs $78 and qualifies flyers for the fast lane security check in airports for five years. The preliminary dates for the opportunity are set for March 13-17 and the airport will release more information soon.
“I really suggest folks come out and take advantage of the opportunity,” Rock said. “It makes travel a lot more hassle-free.”
