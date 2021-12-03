FAIRMONT — On Eagles’ Wings, a nonprofit that uses horsemanship to help people with disabilities, celebrated the completion of its new barn to house its miniature horses.
To celebrate the barn’s completion, the group invited guests to a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
Funding for the barn came from a grant through the Milan Puskar Foundation, a recently created organization with a mission “to improve the quality of life in the state of West Virginia.”
“The grant from the Milan Puskar Foundation has made it possible for us to get the miniature horses moved here, so they can be on the same farm with our full-sized horses,” Development Director Casey Conaway said.
The new barn for the “minis” will ease some of the logistics issues the group has faced. Until this barn was finished, the miniature horses were living at the home farm of Nancy Hickman, a recently retired physical therapist.
After years of working with people and horses, and a certification in hippotherapy – horseback riding that is used to help patients with coordination, balance or strength – Hickman took on the role of lead caregiver for the minis.
Now that the barn is finished, the minis will move from Hickman’s farm to be with the big guys on the 14-acre campus.
The miniature horses are not used for horsemanship therapy, but rather for outreach. Known for their passiveness, miniature horses can travel easily, too. Outreach opportunities can include visits to hospitals, schools, libraries or nursing homes – all places where large horses may feel a little uncomfortable.
As an example of the miniatures’ role in outreach, one mini, Stormy, visited a local library. “It was called ‘Stories with Stormy,’” Conaway said. “That’s part of our literacy outreach. She’s nonjudgmental, so if you’re having trouble pronouncing some words, she doesn’t mind.”
At the ribbon cutting, Stormy strolled around with Hickman. But there’s one thing that distracts Stormy from her one job of being adorable – grass.
“When we’re doing therapeutic activities with her, we’re usually inside a building,” Hickman said. “She works much better inside. If she’s near grass, she doesn’t pay attention to anything else.”
Stormy’s two siblings, Blue and Toby, will also soon enjoy their new home at the On Eagles’ Wings farm.
While the outreach is important for the community to understand the value of equine-assisted therapy, the majority of work is accomplished at the facility with the 14 full-sized horses.
Equine-assisted therapy can encompass far more than just riding horses. “It’s therapeutic riding, but it’s also equine-assisted learning and mental health,” Conaway said. “The equine-assisted learning is not horseback riding, but actually learning horsemanship, learning how to interact with the horse while your feet are on the ground.”
Participants experience caring for horses by undertaking tasks such as grooming and leading. With these equine-assisted activities, “they learn team-building, leadership development and character development,” Conaway said.
“We provide these services for individuals with cognitive, physical or psychosocial disabilities,” Conaway said. “At any point in our lives, any of us could pass through a season where we would need help like this.”
While research on equine-assisted therapy continues to expand, published data indicates benefits on several levels. For example, the cadence of a horse’s walk can be soothing to a rider. Leading a horse while walking can help with balance. And, probably most significant and well-known is the relationship that is built between a person and a horse. Horses are known for their gentleness, sensitivity and perceptiveness. These traits help those with psychosocial disabilities.
Milan Puskar Foundation’s executive director, Lori Maynard, was on hand to share in the celebration.
“Our foundation just launched in January of 2020,” Maynard said. “Casey asked if I could come out and tour the place, so I did. She had been talking about basic things they needed, like shoes for the horses, and I said, ‘What is your big need?’ and she said a barn for the miniature horses.
“I asked her to get me the numbers, and let me present it to the board,” Maynard said. “So, the board went with [the barn], thinking it would make the most impact. They needed $44,000, and that covered everything.
“These horses bring things out in people,” Maynard said. “Stormy was working with a stroke victim who hadn’t spoken, and Stormy laid her head on the woman and got her to say her first word. And how the kids respond. They’re learning so much more than just about horses.
“It’s a great organization. Everyone is so passionate about it.”
Passion is certainly in plentiful supply at On Eagles’ Wings. Stephanie VanGilder is one of several instructors at the facility. “This the career I’ve always been interested in,” VanGilder said. “I just never knew how to get started, when lo and behold, it was in the woods right my backyard.”
VanGilder spent her childhood riding horses, and said she has “always loved them.” She is part of the PATH program (Professional Association of Therapy Horsemanship), and earned her certification as a therapeutic riding instructor in August 2020.
“I’ve always loved helping others, and I have always loved horses,” VanGilder said, “so this is a great job for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.