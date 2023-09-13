FAIRMONT — On her 500th city council meeting, Valerie Means officially retired from the city manager post.
Means read a letter to city employees at the meeting, encouraging the virtue of public service and the value of working in local government.
“Public service isn’t an easy profession,” Means said. “And many times you hear negativity from the very public we strive to help. Don’t ever let that discourage you to do the right thing and know that, in the long run, you were making a very positive difference.”
The tone of Means’ letter reflected the mentorship and guidance she showed to members of local government at all levels, including Mayor Anne Bolyard. When her City Council peers voted her mayor, Bolyard admitted to seeking help from Means by email, which was dutifully provided.
However, now that Means has departed from Fairmont city government, comes the work of finding the next person to fill Means’ considerable shoes. The council took the step of appointing City Clerk Janet Keller as interim city manager. David Kirk, the city’s communication and marketing manager, will be filling in for Keller as interim city clerk.
As for the search for the next city manager, Bolyard said the search committee tasked with finding candidates for the job is already reviewing those that have applied and has even conducted some interviews. She said it’s an ongoing process.
However, there are no plans for a public forum to introduce any of the finalists.
“We will not have a public forum at this time because we want to respect the privacy of these candidates,” Bolyard said. “In the past where there was a public forum, those candidates were hesitant because they were still employed by other places.”
Bolyard said that as members voted onto city council, she hopes they represent the best interest of the city’s residents when it comes to selecting the next city manager.
Holding a public forum for the candidates is not a requirement, but they will try to continue to be as transparent as possible, Bolyard said. The decision to forego a public forum comes from previous experience with filling spots in city government.
“I agree that it is a very important position, that it is public, but there are key positions in this city that we don’t announce the final candidates till we’re offering the position,” Bolyard said. “Based on previous experience, in the past two searches there were outstanding candidates that withdrew from consideration because they were still employed at other places. I completely understand that people might have questions about, why this change in the process at this time.”
There is no estimate for when a new city manager will be selected, but Bolyard did say the committee is moving as fast as possible.
In the meantime, Means will be missed.
Councilmember Nicholas Cinalli said Means was an expert when it came to local government.
“When I first came on, I thought I knew about Fairmont, but I didn’t know how the government was ran,” he said. “One of the things she did for me that I’m thankful for was we drove around Fairmont and we talked about things. She really helped me open my eyes to what the city government actually does.”
Whoever the next city manager is will stand on the shoulders of what Means accomplished when it came to tackling the city’s dilapidated structures as well. Rundown buildings can attract crime, lower property values for surrounding neighbors and can be physically dangerous to members of the local community.
Councilmember Gia Deasy said Means was aggressive with demolition, clearing a path for future city planners to rejuvenate Fairmont. Means helped put together the ad-hoc group that led the way on demolition and reuse.
“That’s just one part of it, the next part of it is, how do we reuse that property,” Deasy said. “How do we make sure we get it back into, sometimes, the hands of a neighbor? Other times with that rubric, it’s three, four, five buildings all in a row. That’s really a sweet spot because then something really nice can take its place once you wipe out those buildings.”
Means invoked the next generation of public servants in her letter to city employees. Even as she walked out the door to the next phase of her life, she didn’t stop being a wellspring of guidance for the upcoming generation ready to take up the mantle of public service.
“Be patient, have empathy for people,” Means said. “If someone comes and has a problem, it’s upsetting to them, so understand that and have empathy for them. Don’t get discouraged. Sometimes you work on a hard project and it doesn’t come to fruition. But look at all of the positive things you do.”
