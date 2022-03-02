BRIDGEPORT — As Senate Bill 653 heads to its third reading in Charleston, Pierpont’s board of governors headed into an executive session that some faculty claim was illegal.
Tuesday night, Julie Cryser, the vice president of institutional advancement at Pierpont Community and Technical College, stood up as the board voted to enter into executive session and objected to the motion for the closed-door meeting. One of the items on the agenda — “to consider hiring legal counsel” — does not fall under the purview of an executive session unless specific individuals’ names were to come up.
The board’s chair, David Hinkle, continued and moved the meeting behind closed doors in spite of the objection and discussed the institution’s plans to merge with Fairmont State University.
For weeks since Pierpont’s and Fairmont State’s boards of governors both agreed to pursue a merger, Pierpont’s faculty have stood in solidarity against the move.
Feb. 28, state senators received a letter from Pierpont’s vice president of student affairs, Lyla Grandstaff, laying out how the bill currently making its way through the Senate could negatively affect Pierpont students, despite claims by Hinkle that students will not incur any cost increases if the merger bill were to pass.
The bill calls for the reunification of Pierpont and Fairmont State, making Pierpont into a “division of Fairmont State.” Were the bill to pass, Pierpont would become the Fairmont State University Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education.
“Fairmont State’s current bonds, refinanced in July 2021, state on Page 19 that all freshman and sophomores shall be required to live in campus housing if they live outside a 50-mile radius of the campus. Currently, at least 30 percent of Pierpont students meet this requirement,” the letter from Grandstaff reads. “Any attempt to modify the legislation to exclude Fairmont State University Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education students from this requirement would not eliminate this housing requirement.”
Grandstaff states that the housing requirement would cause a tuition increase of around at least $8,000 annually for Pierpont students who do not qualify for exemptions.
“...The student living in housing for Spring 2022 incurred an additional $5,305 ($10,610 annually) in housing and meal plan costs. This is twice the amount of Pierpont’s total tuition for an entire year,” the letter read. “Pierpont’s current in-state tuition is $2,543 per semester ($5,086 annually). FSU’s current in-state tuition is $3,946 per semester ($7,892 annually).
“For students in housing, this could result in an additional $18,000 annually in costs.”
At the Feb. 23 Pierpont board of governors meeting, Hinkle denied that this was the case, that Pierpont students would not be considered Fairmont State students.
At that meeting, Pierpont CFO Dale Bradley, raised similar concerns that were raised by Grandstaff in her letter to the senators. Hinkle cut him short on his explanation, saying he misinterpreted the bill.
“You haven’t attended the meetings, you’re not an attorney and what’s just been said is not true,” Hinkle said. “This institution will stand as a division — not a college of but a division of Fairmont State.”
Susan Coffindaffer, Pierpont’s faculty senate president, who practiced law for 30 years before moving into academia, disagrees and stands by the interpretation that the bill will force Pierpont students into housing.
The bill is due for its third reading in the West Virginia Senate Wednesday. After that, it will be voted on and sent to the House if it passes.
Marion County’s two senators, Bob Beach, D-13, and Mike Caputo, D-13, are spilt on the issue. Beach has vehemently opposed the merger, siding with the Pierpont faculty, while Caputo sides with Pierpont’s board of governors and is a co-sponsor of the bill that would officiate the merger.
“[Pierpont’s board of governors] is disputing those numbers from the faculty and there’s supposed to be something coming out with their version of those numbers,” Caputo said. “I’m in a position where I have to do what’s right for both institutions. When I have the board of governors from both institutions coming to me saying this is the only way Pierpont will survive financially... I don’t feel I have any other choice.”
Beach, however, feels that there is some dishonesty and politics at play in the situation. Beach serves on the senate’s education committee, which greenlit the merger bill Feb. 25.
Beach believes that the two institutions are stronger separated and if the re-merger bill passes the Senate, it will not make it through the House.
“I’m very much in favor of keeping the schools separate. [Pierpont] is putting $33 million in economic development in the community, that’s leading all the other community colleges in the state,” Beach said. “If the bill doesn’t pass, there is a plan B floating around, that would take the aviation maintenance program... and give it to Fairmont State. That may be an amendment to just calm everyone down.”
Amendments or not, the implications of this bill’s passage or failure will be big. Beach doesn’t think the House has the votes to pass the bill. A twin version of Senate Bill 653 was introduced in the House but to date, has not made it out of committee. At the Feb. 23 board meeting, Hinkle admitted that it may not pass.
“I’ll be honest I’m not going to guarantee [the merger] is going to happen,” Hinkle said. “If it doesn’t happen, I think there’s going to be a lot of unhappy people because this board is going to have to make some real hard decisions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.