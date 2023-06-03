FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Planning Commission is set to consider to highly requested items later this month.
At its June 21 meeting, the commission will review the guidelines, restrictions and parameters for raising chickens and keeping bees within city limits.
The ordinance to keep chicken has been requested for several years and actually made it to the planning commission in 2021 but was voted down and not sent to the Fairmont City Council for reasons within the ordinance’s writing.
The current law governing raising chickens is very old and outdated. If a Fairmont resident wants to raise chickens on their property, the city code says the residents has to file with the Board of Adjustments, which no longer exists.
It was replaced with the Board of Zoning Appeals, which has a different scope of power. Chickens are considered a nuisance according to code and would require an exception the Board of Zoning Appeals does not have the authority to grant.
The proposed new code is still being fine-tuned by the city’s planning department, but Planning Director Shae Strait offered some insight into some things it will cover.
Things like a minimum square-footage per chicken, a capped number of chickens as well as a prohibition of owning roosters are aspects residents can expect to see in the proposal.
“We want to make sure this is as unobtrusive as possible and falls in line with our comprehensive plan,” Strait said. “We’re looking at a reasonable set of standards that will reduce the chance of someone with backyard chickens having a negative impact on their neighbors or themselves.”
The second and more straightforward proposal is to adopt a codified set of guidelines regarding beekeeping within city limits.
As it stands, residents are allowed to keep bees in the city and the city enforces the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s guidelines for keeping apiaries.
This has caused some confusion as there are no enshrined guidelines on the city level, which often leads to questions about keeping bees in the city. The city is proposing to adopt the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s regulations to clarify the city’s rules for any budding beekeepers.
Many of the guidelines that are already enforced have to do with keeping apiaries away from property lines, types of screenings as well as basic care requirements for the bees.
The Marion County Beekeepers Association often helps residents who are interested in keeping bees navigate the rules and regulations surrounding the practice. The association’s president, Charlie Chipps, said that the city adopting these rules at the local level will help relieve confusion, but the most important thing when it comes to bees is education.
“They classify honeybees as bees, and that means people are afraid of them because they bite, and they do. I’ve worked with [bees] for about 50 years and I get stung once in a while working with them,” Chipps said. “But they do a lot of good as pollinators and I could put a few boxes of bees right in a neighborhood and no one would know they were there.
“We have a Beekeeping school every year where we try to teach folks the best practices for keeping bees and how to do good by themselves and their neighbors.”
For more information about the Marion County Beekeepers Association, visit www.mcbawv.com.
The Fairmont Planning Commission’s meeting is scheduled for June 21 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers in the Public Safety Building at 500 Quincy St. The meeting is open to the public.
