BRIDGEPORT — Every day, about 20 to 25 patients at United Hospital Center receive blood transfusions for a number of reasons, whether it be for emergency or scheduled surgery.
In March, when COVID-19 forced a slate of changes in American culture and slowed or shut down many aspects of life, one thing that remained the same is the need for a safe blood supply.
“Every day at UHC, multiple patients are going to be receiving blood components,” said Ralph Johns, UHC blood bank lead technologist. “It could be blood cells, it could be platelets, plasma, convalescent plasma; there is a various mix of patients that receive blood.”
UHC gets its blood stock from the national nonprofit blood bank Vitalant, formerly known as Central Blood Bank, which supplies blood to a total of six hospitals in West Virginia alone. Kristen Lane, marketing lead for Vitalant, said the pandemic forced the blood bank to cancel more than 1,000 blood drives nationwide, which has resulted in a sharp drop in the nation’s blood supply.
Lane said high school blood drives have become a growing part of Vitalant’s blood supply for years, and the move to virtual learning across the country has contributed to the loss of donations.
“The biggest challenge we’re experiencing now is what we call our school-based blood drives,” Lane said. “We have a high school scholarship program that encourages high schools to host blood drives, and we offer them scholarship dollars based on the number of people who participate in their blood drives.
“Now that so many high schools have shifted to virtual learning, we have had about 1,600 Vitalant blood drives cancelled, just for November and December. That’s a huge loss of our blood supply.”
Johns said the hospital has to balance the need for having a enough blood units on hand with having to to meet blood supply demands that a medical emergency might require.
“Everything that we get comes through [Vitalant], and they have been able to manage our needs quite well through the pandemic,” Johns said. “There have been some isolated cases where our inventories haven’t been 100 percent, but we have been able to manage.”
Despite this loss, Lane said Vitalant has been able to host other blood drives around the country, and the agency has been able to maintain clean spaces throughout to make them possible. She said that because the agency covers the whole country, there is usually an opportunity somewhere in the U.S to host a blood drive.
“On the plus side, Vitalant is a nationwide nonprofit blood center,” Lane said. “If we are not able to provide the amount of blood we have contracted with the hospitals that we serve, we do go to our other Vitalant locations and import blood; that’s a really great aspect of having a number of locations throughout the country.”
While the hospital has been able to keep a stock of blood units, Johns said the challenge now is getting people who had contracted COVID-19 and recovered to donate plasma, which can have antibodies that can defend the body against the virus. He said people who have the virus can receive a transfusion of this blood if they need extra support to recover.
“The convalescent plasma is what is collected from donors that have previously had COVID,” Johns said. “You transfuse that to patients with active COVID. As numbers increase with COVID patients nationwide, it takes somebody that has been exposed to COVID and recovered to be considered a convalescent plasma donor. They’re always looking for folks who are willing to fill the need for that product.”
Lane said plasma can be pivotal in an individual’s fight against the virus, and Vitalant is trying to build up donations of the substance now, in addition to its regular blood drives.
“Convalescent plasma is derived from people who have recovered from COVID-19,” Lane said. “It is full of antibodies to COVID-19, and we take that plasma and we treat patients who currently have an active and severe case of COVID-19. By giving them that plasma with all those robust antibodies, it gives them an extra boost to fight the illness.”
Lane said people who donate blood through Vitalant are tested for these antibodies as well, which can let an individual know if they have had the virus in the past and were asymptomatic.
“Anybody who donates blood from now until at least the end of the year has their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies,” Lane said. “You know whether you have had it or not, and the reason this is interesting is so many people have had the virus and were asymptomatic and they didn’t know they had it, so when they donate blood, they will find out whether they did or not.”
Although Vitalant is looking for donors of plasma now, Lane and Johns both said that any donations of blood are helpful, because the stock is always depleting. Johns also said that no matter the blood type, someone could be in need of it at any moment.
“All blood types are necessary,” Johns said. “The common ones are the ones that also need the blood transfusions too, so all blood types are encouraged to donate blood.”
Johns said blood donors who gave during the pandemic have likely helped someone in need without even knowing it. He said many people may not know the importance of a blood donation until someone they know is in need.
“We typically don’t think of blood donations until somebody close to us is giving blood, then it becomes relevant to us,” Johns said. “The fact that people take time out of their day, especially now, is honorable for anybody that needs blood.”
