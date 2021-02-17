FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education gave School Superintendent Randy Farley a satisfactory rating Tuesday after holding a closed-door executive session to discuss his job performance.
After the more than an hour-and-a-half session Board President Mary Jo Thomas said it was the board’s consensus to give Farley a positive review and that the board and superintendent share the goal of getting students and faculty back in schools as quickly and as safely as possible.
“I am pleased to announce that our board has given our superintendent a rating of satisfactory, and we look forward to working with you as we proceed,” Thomas said. “Our No. 1 goal is to get everyone back in school.”
According to Thomas, the board’s evaluation of the superintendent is an entirely different process than its vote on Farley’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of June. While the evaluation may impact the board’s decision on Farley, Thomas said the contract vote will be conducted at a future board of education meeting.
“It’s two separate things,” Thomas said. “The current contract is to be done by June 1 because the current contract expires June 30. So the contract and the evaluation are two very different things.”
Prior to the board’s executive session, Farley spoke about some of his goals for the county. He said his focus, like many other superintendents around the state, is creating a smooth transition for students, parents and faculty from distance learning to the regular in-person learning of a normal school year, and he has been attending meetings to learn the best methods of doing so.
“We are studying currently what we would do to move forward through the rest of this year and the summer and for next year,” Farley said. “I have been attending lots of different meetings where we’re studying different forms of what you do to move forward in recovery mode.”
Farley said the consensus from education leaders is that curriculum should not double back for students, but move forward, so they are always learning new information year after year.
“It’s really about acceleration and not about remediation or retention,” Farley said. “So that you’re finding ways to keep moving forward in the curriculum and looking at the essential skills and then what do you do to include some spiraling effect on items that need to be worked on that historically have shown you always have to work on those things.”
Looking back at the progress made over this past year, Farley talked about the preparation work faculty members went through at the beginning of the school year. He said the calendar loaded several training days into the beginning of the year for faculty to get accustomed to virtual learning platforms so they could best adapt to the large numbers of distance learning made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.
“At the beginning of the school year, our calendar had frontloaded nine days for teachers and staff to do training before students arrived,” Farley said. “Working on all digital platforms, Google Classroom, all of the programs... worked on getting in place for tools and things for teachers to use, trainings on those occurred in those nine days.”
Farley also talked about plans and potential plans for students of Fairmont’s East Side, including the addition to East Dale Elementary, and the options thrown around prior to when the decision was made to expand the school.
“We had talked about maybe there could be a new school in the East Side area and combine Pleasant Valley and East Park,” Farley said. “Or, one of the other options was to put East Park in with East Dale. So whatever later may come, either through a bond or something else, you could do an amendment to take care of that.”
While most of the meeting took place in executive session, Thomas said discussion among the board members was productive and focused, and they were able to agree that they could work with Farley to accomplish the collective educational goals for county.
“Today’s meeting went excellently,” Thomas said. “All of the board members take their jobs very seriously and we all work well together. Do we always agree on everything? No. But if everyone always agreed, we would be going in a circle rather than making forward progress.”
