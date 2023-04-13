FAIRMONT — After an hour and a half of deliberation in a closed session, the board of governors at Pierpont Community & Technical College voted unanimously to offer the position of college president to Milan Hayward.
The entire 11-member board was present for the meeting, which was scheduled as a follow up after their last meeting in March did not lead to a consensus on who should lead the school.
The board’s excitement to offer up the position was obvious, as members scrambled to offer a voiced second to the motion. A roll call vote showed no dissent among the members resulting in an 11-0 vote in favor.
The board also unanimously voted to empower Board Chair David Hinkle and Search Committee Chair Tom Powell to begin contract negotiations with Hayward.
“[Hayward’s] experience in workforce development, grant development, community outreach and building partnerships with K-12 school systems fits perfectly with Pierpont’s vision for its future,” Hinkle said in a written statement. “We look forward to working with Dr. Hayward as he begins his presidential leadership of Pierpont Community and Technical College.”
Hayward currently serves as the vice president of the school of career and corporate training at Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, Virginia. If a contractual agreement is reached, he will start his position at Pierpont in mid-June.
Interim Pierpont President Kathleen Nelson will serve the remainder of her contract until the end of June.
Pierpont has been without a permeant president since its third president, Johnny M. Moore, stepped down from the position and was replaced by Interim President Anthony Hancock in Jan. 2021.
Today marks the conclusion of a presidential search that has lasted over two years since Hancock’s appointment. The search was paused indefinitely at the start of 2022 as the threat of dissolution loomed over Pierpont but following the appointment of Nelson to the interim position, the school has begun to carve out a new identity and jumpstarted the search again under her leadership.
Hayward is offered the position over the other two finalists, Cory Clasemann and Richard Shrubb, who joined Hayward in a recent visit to Pierpont’s campus.
Each candidate participated in a town hall forum with campus community in March. During that conversation, Hayward gave a peek into the type of president he will be.
His focus on workforce development and readiness resonated with the faculty in attendance and was pointed out by Hinkle in his statement as a reason for his being chosen.
“Stakeholders say we’ve got to have results right now. The problem is people don’t work like that. This isn’t the 1950s, this isn’t the 1800s this isn’t the picture of all the kids going to work at the glass factory because that’s where they had to work,” Hayward said during his town hall in March. “People have choices these days. We have to recognize that these are unique individuals, nurture personal relationships and model cultural expectations and that’s what I do.”
After the vote was taken Wednesday afternoon, Hinkle thanked the board and the search committee for their hard work.
“I want to thank everybody who participated. This is a full board which is something this school hasn’t seen in a long time,” Hinkle said. “Congratulations to you all and I appreciate you making the commitment. The people who work here see the commitment and today is a big step.”
