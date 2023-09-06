FAIRMONT — Despite visible contention among its members, the Marion County Board of Education completed a final payment on its expansion project at East Dale Elementary School during its meeting Tuesday evening.
With this payment, the Board is now at the precipice of completing a project that has faced delay after delay. Expansions to the school began in 2021, and were first slated for a November 2022 completion date.
The final payment of just over $68,000 appeared on an Aug. 10 agenda but was not approved by the Board, whose members asked School Superintendent Donna Heston to negotiate a lower price with contractors.
Although negotiations did not lower the price, Board members resigned to approve the payment out of fairness to contractors involved in the expansion. “I do not want to be a county that’s known to not pay their bills,” said Board President Donna Costello during the meeting.
With this major final payment completed, only about $10,000 in unexpected fees arising from flooring and warranty complications remain. In other words, what has been a years-long saga for the Board is just one payment away from coming to an end.
After the meeting, Heston expressed excitement over a “highly anticipated addition” to East Dale becoming finalized.
The expansion will offer additional pre-K and kindergarten classrooms for the school, and will be celebrated with a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting ceremony, she said.
Heston said long-running supply chain issues played a large part in the project’s many delays, however she is content with what the expansion can offer local students.
“This is an exciting closure to that project for those students,” she said.
Another big-ticket item on Tuesday’s agenda related to ongoing debates surrounding the provision of school resource officers in schools within Fairmont. But while progress was made on the East Dale project, the Board once again did not finalize a contract with local police.
Last month, the Board reviewed plans for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department to provide school resource officers in the three county public high schools for the current school year. Heston said that consolidating plans to just one department would allow for streamlined communication and services.
But the move drew discontent from the Fairmont Police Department, whose Police Chief Steve Shine said had previously provided school resource officers to schools within Fairmont city limits.
The Board decided to table the plans for further review during Tuesday’s meeting, so administrators and police representatives involved can discuss further.
When referencing the ongoing issue of placing officers in local schools, members of the Board expressed discomfort addressing the issue during the meeting, and frustration over discussing the issue thus far.
“I can’t say what I want to say about it because people would call me out on it,” Costello said.
Board member James Saunders said he was unsure why the item appeared on the Board agenda again if no progress was made in discussions with local police.
“I thought the whole purpose was you were being asked to meet with all three of them so we won’t have those confusions,” he said to Heston.
Heston confirmed that since planning for providing school resource officers began she met with police from both departments three times, but that no new conclusion had been reached.
“Nothing in any of these agreements” has “ever meant to diminish the work of the City of Fairmont and their fine officers,” Heston said during the meeting. “This is to have consistent communication with our high schools.”
She added that she would meet with their representatives a fourth time, but Board members expressed doubt that anything would change in the discussion.
“I truly believe it is that someone is hearing what they’re not wanting to hear,” Costello said.
Ironically, after the meeting Costello confirmed that neither the Sheriff’s Department nor Fairmont police have an officer to fill the school resource officer vacancies in local public schools.
Instead, debate is ensuing over who will have claim to providing an officer for vacant schools once one becomes available at either law enforcement agency.
Also during the meeting, the Board discussed staffing needs, especially for science and substitute teachers.
The Board tabled plans for a program that aims to bolster core academic performance in local schools, and voted unanimously to expel a student for violating the Safe Schools Act.
During the meeting, Board members also expressed concern regarding away games for local basketball teams.
Specifically, Board members said they would prefer for travel to away games to be provided through county buses and drivers, but that teams are renting independent commercial carriers to drive students.
While Heston said “we always like to think of our own employees and money in their pockets,” these teams are using their own funding to pay for the transportation, so their decision lies beyond the Board’s jurisdiction.
