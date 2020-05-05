Board of Education responds to scrutiny over meal provider

FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education responded Monday to scrutiny over contents of food bags being delivered to Marion County students during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Students are currently being provided food by Kilmer’s Farm, of Inwood, W.Va. School Superintendent Randy Farley said the school district had to seek a vendor that could provide enough meals once the volume of students in need of meals exceeded the ability of the county’s staff.
“We didn’t have enough employees for the volume needed, so we contacted the state and the vendors they were putting an RFP out for,” said Farley at the board meeting, which allowed the public to dial in to ask questions. “There were two vendors who had the approval to meet the state’s emergency contracting for that, and so we asked for one company — that company was full — the other company was the only thing viable to choose at the time.”
Several concerned citizens spoke on Monday’s BOE meeting call about these food bags, with complaints over how the provider was chosen, the quality and quantity of food provided in the meal bags and if there are options to change where the district is getting their meals. Farley said the administrators are looking into how they can make improvements.
“We have been investigating other places as well, and a decision will have to be made very soon,” Farley said. “We have been investigating, we have been looking for ‘How can we improve or make this better.’”
Farley said he has received complaints about the food bags over this past week, and also that more people had requested to be on the delivery list for the bags.
Other school administrators working on the meal distribution said a decision will be made in the coming days on whether the schools will change providers for meals.
“We hear the message that is out there, and we look forward to the opportunity to make change in the future,” Chad Norman, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools.
In other business:
Farley said four schools are new inductees in the Imagination Foundation for their participation in the program Imagine Math — East Park Elementary, Monongah Elementary, Pleasant Valley Elementary and White Hall Elementary.
Imagine Math is an online math tutoring program that personalizes student learning with unprecedented levels of differentiation and unlimited access to live, state-credentialed teachers (including Spanish-speaking teachers). Imagine Math is shown to increase students’ math proficiency when used two-to-three times a week.
“There were 134 schools nationwide, and four of those 134 schools were from Marion County,” Farley also said. “They met all the qualifications for the multiple measures, including usage and implementation data, to be designated as top schools for the Imagination award.”
