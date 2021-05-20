BRIDGEPORT — Daily service was up 32% in April at the North Central West Virginia Airport, according to airport authority director Rick Rock.
He said projections for June are also looking strong.
“I’d really like to knock that out of the park so we can just represent to our airline partners that as much service they’ll provide,” Rock said.
In discussing boardings at Wednesday’s authority meeting, Rock wanted to make sure all the county commissioners who were present were able to promote all the great opportunities the airport will have available this summer.
“With new flights to Destin, Florida, five days a week to Myrtle Beach,” Rock said.
Flights will go out Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He said this is a great opportunity to get enplanements up.
Five day a week flights start the first week of June. The new flights will all start next week. He said the christening of the flight to Destin would happen May 26.
“We’re going to have some sort of recognition for that first flight so anybody that can be here that day we would love to have it,” Rock said.
Authority Vice President David Hinkle said the airport is finishing up their FAA approval. He said there were just a few items that needed cleared up this week.
“I think we’re probably going to be seeing in the next two to three weeks, we’ve been working with the contractor to finalize everything with them so we can start moving the dirt,” Hinkle said.
He said he’s working to get finished up with the logistics and working on a few other projects.
Authority President Ernie VanGilder, who sits on the terminal committee, said the committee is still working on project development.
Brad Gilbert, director of the National Aerospace Education Center and senior professor of Aviation Technology at Pierpont Community and Technical College, said an application was submitted to the FAA for an enrollment increase from 100 to 130 students.
“I don’t see that as being a problem. Our enrollments just brought in 2-3 more students today so our numbers are up to 87,” Gilbert said.
He said that the program is looking to have more high school students participating. He said he’s also applied for distance learning for one class going on through the summer and an application was submitted to the institution to hire two additional faculty to deal with the influx of students.
“Just a side note with regard to our graduates, we had 20 get their Associate Degree, we have 34 complete the program in the spring and just to recognize their work ethic and what they did since the COVID began,” Gilbert said.
Since last summer, the sophomore class was required to come in to make up labs for four weeks for eight hours a day.
“I wanted to give our guys a pat on the back and recognize what they’ve done for us. I’m very proud,” Gilbert said.
Tracy Miller, president of the Mid Atlantic Aerospace Complex, reported that there are almost 20 aviation programs in 20 counties throughout West Virginia.
“They had a contest that was challenging of all of the aviation programs in the high school and they had to design an airplane, make it fly, they weren’t allowed to buy a kit,” Miller said.
Three $1,500 rewards were up for grabs to any high school around the state. The Harrison County Academy of Aviation Technology’s high school program won two of the three awards. Miller said she went to the Harrison County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night and had the students show off what they did a few weeks ago.
“I think it’s just a really big help for the future to know that we’ve got a new program that I guess is kicking off in the fall with Marion County,” Miller said.
She said all the little things that communities are doing to make it fun for kids are going to keep up with the workforce needs.
