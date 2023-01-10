FAIRMONT — Police are investigating a body that was found in a wooded area just off Stoney Road in Fairmont on Tuesday morning.
According to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine, at 10:46 Tuesday morning a body was found by city maintenance workers in a wooded area off of Stoney Road. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been exposed to the elements for a month or more.
Police suspect the body is male and involved in a missing person case that was being investigated by West Virginia State Police last year. However, Shine was unable to provide specific details of the case until the medical examiner makes a determination of the cause of death or identity of the individual.
At this time, there is no suspicion of foul play, and the case has been handed to the medical examiner.
This is a developing story.
