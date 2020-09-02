PLEASANT VALLEY — After hours of deliberation at a work session last Thursday, the Marion County Board of Education voted Monday to allow teachers who are parents to bring their kids to their classrooms after the students are finished with their school day.
Four members voted in favor of this option and one abstained, allowing for parents to have their kids in their classroom for one hour and 15 minutes at the end of the day on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The board had the choice between three options. One followed the same rules of the approved option, but also allowed for teachers to have their kids in the classroom all day on Wednesdays. This option received no motion for a vote, but the second option that said parents could not have their kids in the classroom at all except on designated days received a only two yes votes from Board President Mary Jo Thomas and Board Vice President Donna Costello, respectively.
Having been voted down on an option, Thomas still voted to approve the final option saying she believed it was relatively safe.
“I was surprised at the large number of people who weighed in and somewhat surprised at some of the responses we received,” Thomas said. “It’s not a decision made lightly, and it’s one that we think for the utmost safety, I think we need to do.”
Costello abstained from the motion to allow teachers’ children in their parents’ classrooms at the end of the school day, but said she voted for the option to not allow them at school at all because she believed it would be the safest, because kids would not be traveling from school to school. However, she also said she would support whichever option the board would approve.
“Whatever decision again that is made, I think a lot of people have not gotten it’s not about being against or for one group or another,” Costello said. “It’s trying to make that decision that is in the best interest of not only the employees, but the 7,000-plus students in Marion County and their families.”
This issue arose when School Superintendent Randy Farley told the board he and some district principals had been asked by teachers who have kids. The board members feared that transferring children from their school to their parent’s school would add to the risk of cross-contamination of COVID-19.
However, Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, was present at Thursday’s work session, and told board members he believed this could be done safely. With this and White’s other recommendations in mind, the board members voted accordingly.
“He feels it would be safe, he feels allowing the children to come in after school would be safe,” said Board Member James Saunders.
Board Member Tom Dragich said he still has some concerns, which have been brought about by other school personnel.
“I have gone back and forth with what Mr. White said regarding the students in the school,” Dragich said. “Talking to some of the administrators and teachers and even the bus drivers, there’s always problems.”
However, Dragich said he has confidence in White’s recommendations, and as long as the school system follows his advice, the transfer of children can remain safe.
“I would hope that the principals are able to work this out and the staff school is out when those students would come into the building,” Dragich said. “Everything we do needs to be based on what Lloyd White says and his recommendations.”
