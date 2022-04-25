RIVESVILLE — Customers of the Sugar Lane Water Association in Rivesville are being urged to boil their water after a line break occurred in the water system.
According to a boil water notice from Association President Denise Burton, the break was identified April 23. And while the water has not been tested yet for contaminants, the boil water notice said that "conditions indicate there is a high probability that your water is contaminated."
Out of an abundance of caution, Sugar Lane Water Association's 70-plus customers are being urged to use bottled water for all necessary uses or boil water until the break has been repaired.
"Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water," states the boil water notice. "Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."
Sugar Lane Water Association serves residents of Sugar Lane, Morgan Ridge and Parker Run.
Officials said they do not have an estimated time or date for the repair to be completed and the boil water notice to be lifted.
For more information, contact Scott Beatty 304-368-8425 or the Environmental Protection Agency's Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
