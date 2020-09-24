Bond refinancing to save city millions

FAIRMONT — In the late 1990s, the Fairmont Water Department took out bonds to pay for improvements to the water plant and replace some of the city’s older water lines, which cost about $25 million to be paid over a period of 30 years.
David Sago, utilities manager for the City of Fairmont, said this was one of the biggest projects the department has taken on in the past few decades, and some of the systems created through the project are still in use today.
“That was for the comprehensive water project,” Sago said. “It really started some of the major upgrades to our water system.”
On Tuesday, Sago presented Fairmont City Council a refinancing plan that would cut the cost of the bonds owed by the city by about $2 million by refinancing the bonds at a lower interest rate. Sago said he is able to get a lower interest rate for the bonds, which are set to mature in 2029, that knocks down the cost significantly.
“To take advantage of what we have now with the way the interest rates and market is, going from 3.15 percent to possibly 1.77 percent... we could garner a savings of over $2 million over the next nine years,” Sago said.
The City Council unanimously passed the ordinance at its meeting Tuesday allowing the refinancing to move forward. Sago said the money saved will allow the Water Department to embark on more improvement projects that will benefit the customers in the region.
“We have been able to use these types of investments in refinancing to garner this money to put into other types of projects, that really benefits not only the 15,000 customers in the proper city of Fairmont, but the other outlying 35,000 within the Marion County, Mon County, Taylor County, Harrison County that we supply,” Sago said. “It was really, really important that I talk to council tonight and see that these savings are real.”
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield also said the savings Sago and City Manager Valerie Means were able to secure is a good move on behalf of the residents of the city. So, instead of using city funds to pay off a higher interest rate, that money can be used to carry out other improvements to the system at virtually no additional cost.
“Basically, it’s just great financing. By doing that at a lower interest rate, it’s good stewardship, it’s good business,” Merrifield said. “That’s just good business there on behalf of the citizens. It’s not that they’re borrowing more money, it’s just they’re changing the amount they still owe.”
The ordinance officially becomes effective 30 days after its passing by the council, and Sago said he is looking forward to see the cost savings pay off through the implementation of new water projects.
“It has been good to go back and refinance these things and get some huge savings that we can pass along to our system and our customers to do more upgrades and things of that nature,” Sago said.
