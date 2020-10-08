FAIRMONT — For the past month, kids have been running, stomping, picking flowers and observing nature in Mary Lou Retton Park, but for a purpose.
The Born Learning Trail leads kids through activities using multiple signs that instruct them to perform different actions for an engaging educational visit. The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties worked with the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission to get the trail installed last month, and the two organization’s held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the trail Wednesday.
Rachel Mitchell, assistant director of MCPARC, said kids have been getting a lot of entertainment out of the trail in the time it has been up.
“I think it’s a great location for it,” Mitchell said. “It kind of gives another recreation opportunity for the younger kids to participate in organized activity.”
Emily Swain, community impact director of the United Way, said the Born Learning Trail is a project of the national United Way organization, which is getting the trails installed in parks throughout the U.S. This trail is possible through the collaboration between the United Way and MCPARC’s Community Grant Program.
“I think the partnership with the United Way is excellent,” Mitchell said. “They do a lot for the community, so to have this opportunity is really nice. Their organization, it cares a lot about the youth and the community, and obviously that’s a huge facet of our mission statement.”
Swain agreed that the trail provides a good opportunity for outdoor activity, especially now that many kids are glued to their screens for school.
“It’s a really good tool because parents are struggling I think to engage with their kids outside of screen time,” Swain said. “So this is a really great way to improvise some educational opportunities in a socially-distanced way.”
Swain also said the United Way installed a Born Learning Trail in Taylor County, and there are plans to install a second one in Marion County in the future. She believes it is a great educational tool for developing youth, and wants more people to visit and use the one in Mary Lou Retton Park.
“We do have another one that we’re going to do in Marion County,” Swain said. “We are working on a specific location, but we are going to put it in. It’s such a well-received, impactful piece that we’re looking forward to the next installation in Marion County.”
