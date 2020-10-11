Bowers Trusts awards more than $328,000 in grants

Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.