BRIDGEPORT — The front lawn at United Hospital Center is home to what may be the second-largest outdoor Christmas tree between Pittsburgh and Bridgeport.
However, this tree is unlike any other Christmas tree.
The 40-foot-tree has 432 branches made from 100-percent recyclable PVC film, and is adorned with 4,320 LED lights. The tree is 20 feet in diameter, weighs approximately 2,500 pounds, and is made from 66-percent recycled steel. The frame itself is 100-percent recyclable.
“A tree of this magnitude is a sight to behold and is the perfect selfie spot, too,” said Mark A. Carrozza, a design and sales consultant with Pittsburgh-based professional landscape and decorating firm Plantscape, which installed the tree.
“The manufacturing process used green-friendly paints, as well as organic cleaning solutions on the frames prior to painting,” said Geoff Marshall, vice president of Support Services at UHC. “The LED lights use 90-percent less electricity versus standard Edison-base incandescent lamps.”
“You can just feel the holiday spirit as you look at this tree sparkle,” Carrozza said. “It is the one holiday decoration you cannot get enough of and the one you must see year-after-year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.