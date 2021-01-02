BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police responded to the Heritage Farms area of the city on New Year’s Day after an investigation found a man had shot and killed his wife after an argument.
According to a press release from the Bridgeport Police Department, Vincent T. Zummo, 47, shot his wife, Kelly T. Zummo, 48, who was later found dead in a vehicle that had crashed into a home on Oakview Drive.
Police said the argument began outside their home on Horizon Circle, which Kelly Zummo fled.
Vincent “Vinnie” Zummo, a supervisory U.S. probation officer in Bridgeport, then went back into their home where he was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Bridgeport Police said officers found Kelly Zummo had died from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in which she fled.
Officials with U.S. District Court who worked with Vincent Zummo issued a statement Saturday after hearing about the incident.
“I, along with my staff at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of Supervisory U.S. Probation Officer Vinnie Zummo and his wife, Kelly. Our thoughts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues. As the investigation continues, please be respectful of those who knew the Zummos, as well as their families, at this difficult and unimaginable time,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Northern District of West Virginia.
