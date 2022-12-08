BARRACKVILLE — Officials in Barrackville want to bring the town into the 21st century.
In October of 2020, Barrackville residents voiced a need for change in their town. Outdated ordinances left the town government struggling to enforce the most basic of codes and issues such as unrestricted growth and blighted buildings had become a problem.
Many of the town ordinances were unenforceable and town councils of the past were not concerned with changing the way things were done. In 2020, the newly elected council decided to make some changes, however, to do that, they needed a plan.
The council appointed a planning commission who then developed a partnership with the WVU College of Law to research and draft a comprehensive plan for the town.
Tuesday night, those two years of work paid off and the planning commissioners presented their plan to the town council for formal approval and implementation.
“I know the planning commission has spent a lot of time on this,” Barrackville Mayor John Southern said Tuesday night. “There was a lot of work that went into this.”
Southern, along with Town Councilman Andy Tennant, sat on the planning commission as council representatives. Other members included various residents of Barrackville. Bob Pirner serves as president, Alex Neville as vice president and Brittany Vincent is the fifth commissioner.
Tuesday night marked the beginning of the final steps the town has to take to implement the comprehensive plan. Now all that’s left to do is for the council to hold a public hearing on the matter and for a vote to implement the plan.
About the plan
The comprehensive plan is a 75-page document that outlines Barrackville’s challenges and how best to address them. A large portion of the plan was written as a response to a series of polls sent to town residents. Residents were asked what aspects of Barrackville need improving and what parts do they like and what does the town need to improve quality of life that it currently does not have.
From the questionnaires, the plan identified four target areas — land use planning, recreation, quality of life and public safety. Planning Commission Vice President Alex Neville presented those areas to council in his synopsis Tuesday night.
“Those are the four areas we’ve prioritized,” Neville said. “These are the areas that were overwhelmingly suggested by the citizens. We have several action plans within each focus area.”
Land use planning
Of the issues that have drawn complaints from the town’s residents, the lack of enforceable zoning codes has been an area of concern for quite some time.
Barrackville is mostly built out, leaving little to no room for growth. There are several areas that have blighted or dilapidated structures, but poor zoning codes that are legally unenforceable have stifled any progress in dealing with the issues.
The solutions in this section of the plan are twofold. First, would be to craft updated and enforceable zoning regulations. The town council has already begun to pass ordinances to update old codes.
Included in the plan is a map that shows what these new zones would look like and includes areas with potential for development.
The second part of this are would be to expand the town’s borders by potentially annexing surrounding property.
The plan lists three areas of interest for annexation. The first of which includes the Marion County Soccer Complex, the second includes portions of US 250 North up to the Fairmont city limits. The third is a small patch of land that would be ideal for future projects, such as a possible rail-trail through town.
Public safety
The second area is public safety. While the town residents rate police and fire coverage of Barrackville as either “excellent” or “good,” there is still room for improvement. Code enforcement also falls under this area, which the majority of the resident rated as “fair.”
The action plan in this section is mostly about updating codes that allow the enforcement of safety measures as well as continuing financial support for the town’s police.
Recreation
One of the complaints from Barrackville residents was a lack of recreation in the town limits. There is only one town park, and the other recreation area is attached to the school and is closed to the public during school hours.
One of the solutions in this section involve the appointment of a parks commission and partnerships with the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission. MCPARC provides financial and technical support to municipalities, which is a benefit that Barrackville has yet to take advantage of.
The plan also mulls over possible partnerships with Marion County Schools in the improvement of recreation opportunities for the community and the students.
The final piece is the possibility of a rail-trail running through the town which would connect with the MCTrail and with other small municipalities along Buffalo Creek. This would be an expensive venture but would open many recreational opportunities to the town.
Quality of life
The last focus area targets amenities available to the residents as well as events hosted by the town government and other local organizations.
The section also looks at transportation, road conditions, economic development and infrastructure improvements.
The possible action plans are improving the town’s sewer system, which desperately needs upgrading, extending sidewalks and crosswalks and implementing an updated solution to road repairs.
Implementation
The plan itself states that much of the time, comprehensive plans like these sometimes do not get implemented. The plan lays out top priorities that have already been kickstarted by the town council by way of recent ordinances. These priorities make for sensible places to start.
The top goals are to enact a zoning ordinance, enhance the appearance of the town, provide more recreation and upgrade the town’s sewer system.
“This plan provides a vision, and it narrows the scope of [the council’s] energy and really focuses it,” Neville said. “This is the starting point for any implementation and having a plan will make our grant writing process that much easier.”
Council’s vision
Andy Tennant serves on council and the planning commission and has had one foot in each side of the planning.
According to Tennant, the purpose of the plan is to enable growth in Barrackville, where growth has been stagnant or declining for several years.
While there are still several steps to go before the plan is officially implemented by council, Tennant is excited about the implications.
“This plan is really a mechanism to bring us out of 1950 and into the modern age by really providing opportunities for growth, renewal and revival,” Tennant said. “The community here is incredible, and we would like to come together collectively to better the town.”
To read the full comprehensive plan, click here.
