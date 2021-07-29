FAIRMONT — During Wednesday’s meeting of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission, members discussed last weekend’s Building Bridges of Respect event.
“For the first time in a long time, I felt there was hope,” said commission member Cyndy Straight. “It was a little oasis in the middle of Fairmont. It was wonderful.”
Organizers had spent months preparing for the event, which was designed to bring a mindset of inclusiveness to North Central West Virginia. The event demonstrated how a community’s progress — or lack of progress — can be linked to its ability to maintain an expansive view of its citizens, rather than a divisive one.
Activities at the event that promoted unity included a project that taught people how to make peace flags. In addition, there was live music, games, food and plenty of information about the positive aspects of inclusiveness.
“On Saturday, the most impactful part of the event for me was those resource tables,” said committee member Evan Walker. “And seeing how well prepared they were — not just to be present, but to connect with people. I’ve been to events where people were just there in body, but [the volunteers at Building Bridges] were ready to have conversations, and the communication was great.” Walker added that as a relative newcomer to the area, it was helpful to have so much information in one place.
Also in attendance at the meeting was DD Meighen, who asked the question, “What will be our next step?” The success of the event could lead to other events, and perhaps an annual Building Bridges event.
“What can the Communities [of Shalom] do, what can the Human Rights Commission do to support an ongoing, inclusive kind of conversation?” Meighen said. “The Building Bridges event could be a sustaining, ongoing opportunity to enter into a dialogue of inclusiveness.”
Various events have been offered by the Communities of Shalom over the past year that promote that same message of inclusivity.
“This event — this two-day event — is part of a lot of the things Communities of Shalom is doing,” said Jim Nolan, committee member and professor of sociology at WVU. “They were doing lunchtime meetings, and weekend 90-minute trainings, and they’re working with the extension office at WVU to do training for city employees. So, there’s a whole bunch of events going on that culminated on this weekend.”
Communities of Shalom Director Renée Verbanic coordinated an effort to bring up the topic of race to guests of the Building Bridges event. Modeled after National Geographic’s RaceCardProject.org, people were invited to write down their thoughts about race in only six words.
Some of the responses were:
Every person matters. Widen your circle.
One source. One race. One world.
Half brown, half white, West Virginian.
Be hopeful. Be optimistic, not afraid (attributed to U.S. Rep. John Lewis).
Celebrate diversity. We are all humans.
Be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.
Be an upstander, not a bystander.
It was also discussed how the Building Bridges event could be a springboard for other related efforts.
“Maybe through the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches and even the Human Rights Commission, [we can] develop an interfaith community,” Meighen said. “That’s what an inclusive community could be. We could have dialogue on interfaith situations and concerns, we could bring people together dealing with life issues from different perspectives.”
The ideas of acceptance and diversity are not new to the members of the Human Rights Commission, but they agreed that the residents of Marion County are ready to embrace change. “It was great to see people I never expected to show up,” Straight said.
The next meeting of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission will be held on Aug. 25.
