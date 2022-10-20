FAIRMONT — Even with a new staff and new executive director, the Marion County Family Resource Network is still a one-stop destination for all things relating to nonprofits.
Wednesday, the FRN held its monthly community resource meeting where staff from nonprofits gave updates about their organizations, projects underway and, most importantly, to network and offer the best possible services to those who need them.
Since the departure of the FRN’s previous director, Frank Jarman, over the summer, the organization hasn’t slowed down. Its new Executive Director, Shannon Hogue, has taken over organizing meetings and events.
Her vision of the FRN is as a facilitator of connections between needy individuals and nonprofits or between nonprofits themselves. These monthly community meetings, she said, do just that.
“These meetings bring people together who may not know one another. A lot of the time in this line of work, it’s easy to stay in our own little bubble,” Hogue said. “What this meeting does is that it allows people to come out and share what resources they have. I’ve seen those connections happening firsthand in the short time I’ve held this position.”
While the meetings usually take more of a casual pace, Wednesday, there were two key points Hogue wanted the meeting to touch on.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Amy Williams Wilson, a sexual assault advocate with HOPE Inc., spoke about the services the organization offers to the victims of sexual and domestic violence.
Wilson quoted several statistics, showing that one in every three women will experience violence from a partner and one in four men will also experience abuse. In West Virginia, those statistics run higher, with 39 percent of women and 34 percent of men in the state experiencing abuse.
“Being able to feel safe around other people is probably the most important factor relating to mental health,” Wilson said. “That’s where HOPE steps in and helps in aiding and healing in the aftermath of a domestic abuse situation.”
In addition to their crisis shelters and housing arrangements for abuse survivors, HOPE also hosts a 24-hour crisis hotline at 304-367-1100. All the information about HOPE Inc. and its services can be found online at www.hopeincwv.org.
Members who attended Wednesday’s meeting were also encouraged to wear orange to celebrate Unity Day, which is part of National Bullying Prevention Month. Unity Day hopes to bring people together in spite of differences and unite against injustice.
“We as a community agency wanted to model what Unity Day means, which is kindness and inclusivity,” Hogue said. “We are committed to stopping the bullying and this was something we wanted to be a part of.”
