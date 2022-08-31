BUNNER RIDGE — Members of the Bunners Ridge Fire Volunteer Fire Department use an automated external defibrillator on a regular basis to prevent patients from going into cardiac arrest.
Now, the fire department can purchase a new LifePak 1000 AED after receiving a $5,000 donation from West Virginia House Del. Amy Summers, R-49, who visited the fire house Tuesday evening.
“I’m ecstatic. Every little bit of money helps,” Bunners Ridge VFD Chief Roger Channell said.
His wife, registered nurse Melisa Channell, who works as a lieutenant and head EMT at Bunners Ridge VFD where she teaches CPR, agreed.
“I usually use the AED for my CPR classes. The nice thing about it is, if I would hook it up to him, it shows you the rhythm you need to stay at,” Melisa Channell said.
The fire department serves an area that is 18 miles wide that includes between 430 and 450 houses. Seven out of the 12 fire stations in Marion County take first responder calls, so they receive calls in life threatening or EMS situations. Due to their location, often times they are able to get to an emergency situation faster than emergency services located in Fairmont or Pleasant Valley.
“So, you know, of course, it takes 20 minutes to get an ambulance up here. Farther parts could take up to a half hour or 35 minutes. We can get there really quick — stop at the station, grab the truck, the AED and some medical stuff and be there fairly quick, that increases the chance of survival for the patient,” Roger Channell said.
The AED helps ensure that whoever is using it for CPR is doing the right amount of compressions. The LifePak 1000 has a screen that displays graphics of the patient’s pulse and oxygen levels.
Summers has served as a Republican in the House of Delegates since 2014 and is from Grafton. All delegates receive money from the Local Economic Development Assistance Grant that can be donated to an organization of their choice. Before becoming a delegate, she worked in EMS for 20 years, so she knows what EMS and fire and rescue organizations usually need.
“Fire and EMS, they have a lot of needs that no one cares about until they need, right? You need an ambulance or your house is on fire — all of a sudden you care, right?” Summers said.
Because the top part of Bunner Ridge is located in Taylor County, she is their delegate. Summers reached out to Bunners Ridge VFD to see if they needed anything in particular. Channell told her another AED is something they definitely needed. Summers donated the maximum amount she could to Bunners Ridge and Boothsville Volunteer Fire departments, so they can each get an AED, which costs around $4,700.
Bunners Ridge VFD has 10 members, which is less than usual, Chief Channell said. He said that finding employees has been incredibly difficult. He has worked in the field for over 30 years and serves as the president of the Marion County Volunteer Fire Chief’s Association. He said he is looking to retire, but fears that there will be no one to take his place, as fire chiefs need to be state certified now.
They are also in need of a variety of supplies. Firefighting suits and helmets are unusable after 10 years, trucks after 20 and tires after seven, due to NFPA regulations. Chief Channell said they usually buy used supplies because it helps them save money, as well. They just purchased four new sets of pants and jackets, which cost $12,000.
To apply or donate to Bunners Ridge Fire Department, visit them at 2538 Bunner Ridge Rd., call 304-363-9771 or visit their website or Facebook. They also take checks mailed to them.
“I like to be able to help, but they need so much more that it just doesn’t feel enough,” Summers said.
