FAIRMONT — With the 2022 legislative session beginning next week, local leaders want to ensure Marion County issues are top-of-mind in Charleston.
Over lunch at Muriale’s Italian Kitchen Friday, members of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Marion Regional Development Corp. and officials from Fairmont and Marion County met to discuss issues they want considered at the state capitol.
Opposite the local officials were state delegates Guy Ward, R-50; Joey Garcia, D-50; Phil Mallow, R-50; and House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-49. Marion County’s state senators were also invited but could not attend.
The group held a casual discussion about items the Chamber laid out that are important to the county. The main topic of the afternoon was economic development.
Marion Remote
Top of the list was Marion Remote, a program that works to attract professionals to live in Marion County, but work remotely elsewhere.
“We are one of the most robust remote programs in the state of West Virginia. We have a very valuable product, and we are one of the strongest in the state,” Chamber Board Chair Jonathan Board said. “There were other [similar programs] that beat us to the punch, but we were obviously disappointed to not be one of the groups named under the Ascend program.”
Based in Morgantown, Ascend West Virginia — a state-funded program connected to West Virginia University — offers out-of-state workers money and support to move to specific places within the state but bypassed Marion Remote.
The delegates said it was likely due to overlapping locations and having two locations in the program so close together. The solution seemed to be for the state looked to wrap Marion County and Morgantown into a “North Central” area title for the program.
The Ascend program was designed to slow the flow of Mountain State residents to other states.
With the 2020 census bringing bad news of a shrinking West Virginia population, solutions for the exodus have been on the minds of many state officials. However, Shae Strait, director of planning and development for Fairmont, said that he believes Marion County specifically is looking up in terms of population.
“If you look at Marion County population, we were almost plateaued out. We were done losing population,” Strait said. “We were ready for an uptick, then this pandemic came along so I think we’re already on the right track.”
Education
The topic of support for higher education as well as help for K-12 public education was another issue discussed Friday.
Last year, the split between Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College left many in the community with unanswered questions about the future of higher education in the county.
The delegates admitted that even they were confused by some aspects of the divorce.
Board said the Chamber’s position on the issue is simple.
“We want these institutions. Several pieces of both of these institutions are incredibly strong both statewide and nationally,” Board said. “Let’s keep that in mind as we move forward and if there’s an opportunity to strengthen those, let’s dive in.”
All at the table agreed that not every student will end up on a four-year, post-secondary degree path, and Chamber President Tina Shaw praised the county school system for the work they do to encourage students toward alternate paths.
“We really need more skilled workforce — we need these kids ready to go into these high-paying jobs,” Shaw said.
Economic development
Marion Regional Development Corp. Executive Director Allen Staggers — Marion County’s new point person on economic development — explained the importance of state support for growing the economy at Friday’s meeting.
“All of these issues touch on economic development and it’s very interwoven like the fabric of a quilt,” Staggers said. “All these issues are important. MRDC doesn’t have any specific bills or agenda items today... but I just wanted to point out that all topics work together.”
Overall, folks from both sides of the table considered Friday’s discussions to be fruitful.
“I hope the representatives know that their work is vital to the health and wellness and success to all of Marion County,” Board said. “Marion County is on the cusp of greatness, we see it and we feel it in the small mom and pop store to the larger organizations coming in. We want to make sure we capture that energy and support the people who chose to be here.”
Del. Garcia said meetings like the one held Friday allow lawmakers to know how best to serve their constituents.
“We have a good dialogue here between legislators and local leaders, that’s something we need to focus on,” Garcia said. “If we hear about a piece of legislation that has an effect locally, we need tell [our constituents] and take that feedback to Charleston.”
Del. Summers agreed and said they covered a lot of important topics she’ll keep in mind later this month.
“It’s always good to get together and network with groups that are important to communities and find out what their perspective is and what they feel needs done,” Summers said. “I love to attend anything like this I can so I can hear everyone’s opinions about what needs done.”
