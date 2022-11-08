Votes are considered unofficial until they are certified by the Canvassing Board. Names appear here as they did on the ballot.
U.S. House District 2
*Alex Mooney(R) 5,856
Barry Lee Wendell(D) 4,688
W.Va. Senate District 2
*Charles Clements(R) 1,867
Eric Hayhurst(D) 1,368
W.Va. Senate District 13
*Mike Oliverio(R) 13,459
Barbara Evans Fleischauer(D) 13,297
W.Va. House District 73
*Amy Summers(R) 3,320
Mike Manypenny(D) 1,471
W.Va. House District 74
*Mike DeVault(R) 3,739
John “JohnBoy” Palmer(D) 1,879
W.Va. House District 75
*Phil Mallow(R) 2,917
Stephanie Spears Tomana(D) 2,428
W.Va. House District 76
*Jon Dodds(R) 2,475
Joey Garcia(D) 2,061
Marion County Commission, West Augusta Dist.
*Robert DeVaul(R) 8,770
Michael Angelucci(D) 6,990
W.Va. Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1: Judiciary’s role in impeachment proceedings
*AGAINST 197,987
FOR 147,206
Amendment 2: Property Tax Modernization
*AGAINST 227,425
FOR 128,087
Amendment 3: Incorporation of Churches
*AGAINST 187,660
FOR 156,676
Amendment 4: Education Accountability
*AGAINST 202,533
FOR 150,931
Marion County Board of Education Levy
*FOR 6,024
AGAINST 4,791
Fairmont City Council District 1
*Josh Rice 2,579
Jonathan Woertz 1,338
Fairmont City Council District 3
Kevin S. Blaney 716
David Kennedy 704
David Prince 268
*Rebecca Moran 1,893
Laura Candell 398
Fairmont City Council District 5
David Ice 1,035
*Chuck Warner 1,541
Charles “Chuck” Hillberry 1,346
Fairmont City Council District 7, unexpired term thru Dec. 31
*Nicholas “Nicky” Cinalli 2,522
Jack Oliver 1,643
Fairmont City Council District 7, Jan. 1, 2023- Dec. 31, 2024
*Nicholas “Nicky” Cinalli 2,511
Jack Oliver 1,635
Fairmont City Council District 8
Shawna Santee 1,071
Theresa Markley 910
*Bruce McDaniel 1,472
Eric Southern 580
Fairmont City Council District 9
*Kandi Nuzum 2,281
Donna Blood 1,783
Board of Education Levies
*FOR 8,787
AGAINST 7,138
Go to TimesWV.com where we have posted a printout of the election results from the Marion County Clerk of Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.