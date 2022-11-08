Campaign 2022

Votes are considered unofficial until they are certified by the Canvassing Board. Names appear here as they did on the ballot.

U.S. House District 2

*Alex Mooney(R) 5,856

Barry Lee Wendell(D) 4,688

W.Va. Senate District 2

*Charles Clements(R) 1,867

Eric Hayhurst(D) 1,368

W.Va. Senate District 13

*Mike Oliverio(R) 13,459

Barbara Evans Fleischauer(D) 13,297

W.Va. House District 73

*Amy Summers(R) 3,320

Mike Manypenny(D) 1,471

W.Va. House District 74

*Mike DeVault(R) 3,739

John “JohnBoy” Palmer(D) 1,879

W.Va. House District 75

*Phil Mallow(R) 2,917

Stephanie Spears Tomana(D) 2,428

W.Va. House District 76

*Jon Dodds(R) 2,475

Joey Garcia(D) 2,061

Marion County Commission, West Augusta Dist.

*Robert DeVaul(R) 8,770

Michael Angelucci(D) 6,990

W.Va. Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1: Judiciary’s role in impeachment proceedings

*AGAINST 197,987

FOR 147,206

Amendment 2: Property Tax Modernization

*AGAINST 227,425

FOR 128,087

Amendment 3: Incorporation of Churches

*AGAINST 187,660

FOR 156,676

Amendment 4: Education Accountability

*AGAINST 202,533

FOR 150,931

Marion County Board of Education Levy

*FOR 6,024

AGAINST 4,791

Fairmont City Council District 1

*Josh Rice 2,579

Jonathan Woertz 1,338

Fairmont City Council District 3

Kevin S. Blaney 716

David Kennedy 704

David Prince 268

*Rebecca Moran 1,893

Laura Candell 398

Fairmont City Council District 5

David Ice 1,035

*Chuck Warner 1,541

Charles “Chuck” Hillberry 1,346

Fairmont City Council District 7, unexpired term thru Dec. 31

*Nicholas “Nicky” Cinalli 2,522

Jack Oliver 1,643

Fairmont City Council District 7, Jan. 1, 2023- Dec. 31, 2024

*Nicholas “Nicky” Cinalli 2,511

Jack Oliver 1,635

Fairmont City Council District 8

Shawna Santee 1,071

Theresa Markley 910

*Bruce McDaniel 1,472

Eric Southern 580

Fairmont City Council District 9

*Kandi Nuzum 2,281

Donna Blood 1,783

Board of Education Levies

*FOR 8,787

AGAINST 7,138

