FAIRMONT — Early voting ends at 5 p.m. today throughout West Virginia as voters prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Times West Virginian asked the local, county and state candidates three questions — 1.)What is your current occupation and why should voters choose you for this political office? 2.)What is the biggest challenge facing Fairmont and, if elected, how do you plan to address it? 3.)If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would execute?
Candidates appear here in the order in which they are laid out on the W.Va. Secretary of State website. Here are their answers in their words.
W.Va. Senate District 2
Charles Clements(R): 1. I am currently retired and serving as a full time Senator for the 2nd District. I am a former business owner and office manager for H&R Block. I have represented the nine counties in the former 2nd Senate District for the past six years. I treat this as a “full time” job and travel throughout the district as needed. The new 2nd District now has six counties. As a member of the majority party I will have major input with respect to legislation.
2. Like most of West Virginia, the major challenge facing Fairmont and Marion County is the need for quality jobs. While the gas industry has brought employment opportunities to the area, we need to attract manufacturers to our area. Over the past six or seven years, we have done much to make WV a destination for both jobs and people. Due to changes to outdated regulations and improved infrastructure, people are beginning to look at WV as a destination. When the Hyperloop project was announced, I was excited, not necessarily by the project, but by the fact that they even considered WV. I want to continue move WV to full employment in good jobs. We have put a lot of money into the Department of Economic Development to help with site development; this needs to continue. If we have sites with good highways, access to rail, and access to river, potential employers will look. We need to develop our workforce for the future with educational opportunities throughout the area.
3. My first three initiatives would be 1) Continued funding for infrastructure (roads, broadband, water/sewer, etc.) 2) Increased funding for education. 3) Returning excess revenue to the people.
Eric Hayhurst(D): 1. I am an attorney running my own practice focusing on representing individuals. I believe voters in the 2nd District should choose me to be their next senator because I bring a new face and fresh ideas to the legislature. I will work tirelessly to represent working West Virginians in the legislature and will address issues they face on a daily basis, rather than focusing on issues that divide us.
2. The biggest challenge in Fairmont and other areas of the 2nd District is economic development. My entire campaign is focused on the basics of economic development and what a legislature should do: education and infrastructure, including broadband. As a senator, I will work to stop the attacks on and defunding of public education by this legislature. I will fight to restore and increase funding for our schools; hire, train and retain quality educators and school staff; and better our curriculum to prepare our students for success. Further, I will work to repair and maintain our current roads and bridges and work to build new and better roads for economic development. I will also work to improve access to quality high speed internet, which is vital in the 21st Century.
3. As stated above, I would immediately begin work on restoring and improving public education in West Virginia. Public education is the backbone of our economy and society in general. We must end the attacks by this legislature. I would also work diligently to expand broadband capabilities in the 2nd District, especially in under or non-served rural areas. Finally, I would bring interested parties together to find solutions to the opioid and fentanyl crisis facing our communities.
W.Va. Senate District 13
Barbara Evans Fleischauer(D): 1. I am an attorney and a 26-year veteran of the Legislature. I believe my legislative experience and legal skills help me be a better Legislator. A graduate of the WVU College of Law, I’ve practiced law in Marion and Monongalia counties for several decades, including a five-year stint as General Counsel for UMWA District 31 My legal skills help me devise amendments and come up with the wording needed to solve problems.
Unlike my Republican opponent, who switched parties and is supported by big corporations, I have the support of state troopers, deputy sheriffs, unions, nurses, animal voters and working families. I believe the purpose of government is to provide for the welfare of our citizens, and that big corporations have been controlling our state for far too long.
A. Modeling legislation on Connecticut law, I drafted a bill that would create a co-pay for diabetes supplies like continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps and test strips, all of which greatly add to the out of pocket costs. I am very proud that West Virginia passed this cost and life-saving legislation, three years before the U.S. Congress.
B. I will introduce legislation to study the issue of low-income housing stock in our cities and rural areas. I was shocked by the poor quality of rental housing I saw going door-to-door in Fairmont, and I think an interim study could point us to solutions. I would also work to increase funding for the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority, so that we could receive additional funding from the federal government.
C. Fairmont has made great strides in paving substandard roads, and hopefully that will continue. But I’ve been informed that there are also issues with water lines breaking and the need to replace them, and that this problem is not unique to Fairmont.
Mike Oliverio(R): 1.)I have worked for 35 years as a financial advisor for a mutual company while also serving as a WV State Senator from 1995 to 2011. I have used these skills and experience to change West Virginia. When we converted from a state-run workers compensation system, I helped create “Brickstreet Mutual.” When we resolved our Medical Malpractice crisis, I helped create “West Virginia Physicians Mutual.” And I led an effort to change the way West Virginia invests its public money, increasing our yield for state pensions and retirement funds by over $9 billion over the last 25 years.
2.) Fairmont’s biggest challenge is our demographics. We don’t have enough people aged 25 to 55 in their prime working years to provide a tax base to support our government services and enable us to grow. I will work to bring new investment into Marion County by diversifying our economy in the areas of aerospace, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, metals, and chemicals/polymers. We must further develop our federal anchors at the WV High Tech Consortium, pursuing defense, and artificial intelligence opportunities. And finally, Marion County is now well positioned to expand our health care delivery and benefit from hundreds of additional jobs.
3.)We need to give our law enforcement and first responders all the tools they need to fight the battle against fentanyl. I want us to finish the 40-year pension pay off plan many years early and be able to invest those dollars to improve public education, state services and increase the homestead exemption for seniors. We need to take as much “politics” out of our local government as we can. I’d like to pursue making our County Clerk, Prosecutor, Sheriff, and Assessor non-partisan positions. Our Circuit Clerk should also become a non-partisan position and fall under the Supreme Court.
W.Va. House District 74
Mike DeVault(R): 1. I have been a small business owner in Marion County for over 35 Years. My business partner and I own and operate Gwynn Tire Service Inc. and American Fence Co. LLC. I hope voters recognize the knowledge and experience I can bring to the Legislature from all aspects of running and managing a successful small business. On a regular basis we watch business data and choose the best options to propel business forward. Reports we watch are related to items such as: material cost, sales data and inventory; taxes: business, payroll and city; insurances: business, employee health and workers compensation; operational items: capital expenditures, employee compensation and maintenance of equipment, just to name a few. All these items and more are very similar to the items the Legislature is working with to make our state a better place for the citizens of West Virginia.
2. Attraction of new companies and expand current employers to create good jobs for West Virginians. We need to stem population loss and create opportunities for young people to remain here; Job growth will increase tax revenue thru more business activity. New business/job creation will increase the tax revenue by not raising taxes on current taxpayers but will increase the tax base by increasing the number of taxpayers. I will work with and work to expand the economic development areas of the State and Local Government.
3. 1. Relief for senior citizens’ taxes and expand the Homestead Exemption. 2. Look at the WV higher education system to lower student costs increase and graduation rates. I would like to help the programs at Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University expand and create better career paths for our high school graduates. 3. Road maintenance and repair.
JohnBoy Palmer(D): 1. Since 2005, I’ve worked as a service technician for Hope Gas, formerly Dominion Energy. I have served as our shop steward for our local Union. I’m currently the mayor of Monongah. Voters should choose me for House of Delegates because I have a proven track record of working hard to improve the community as mayor and I will take that same energy and passion to Charleston to fight for Marion County.
2. The biggest challenge facing Marion County is stopping the Exodus. We need to be growing and not losing population. To do this we need good paying jobs. Many residents remember when Fairmont was booming. Some of that we can’t bring back, but we can diversify and bring high technology jobs and other industries to West Virginia and Marion County.
3. Three of the primary initiatives I’ll be fighting for are: 1. Pass legislation that will incentivize industry to come here. West Virginia Economic Development Office offers several incentives and programs for new and existing businesses, but we need more legislation that will open the door to attract companies like Nucor, which is building a billion-dollar facility in Mason County. We need to attract long term investments like that here.
2. Invest more in public education for all ages, from early childhood to our community and technical colleges. We need to continue to support institutions like Pierpont Community and Technical College to make sure they’re providing programs that give our next generation the skills they need for high-paying jobs and attract industries.
3. Continue to improve our infrastructure. Not only roads but water, sewage, gas, electric and especially broadband. Parts of Marion County are still lacking internet service. We must provide these basics so businesses and residents alike will put down roots and stay in Marion County.
W.Va. House District 75
Phil Mallow(R): 1. I am retired from United Parcel Service after working there for 36 years. I believe that my background of developing a cost plan and sticking to it is beneficial in all political situations. I know that getting the people involved with the issues before they become rules, ordinances, or laws is essential. I believe that together we can develop a better business atmosphere and bring new good paying jobs to Marion County and Fairmont. I have done my best over the last 10 years to inform the people of the issues and the facts surrounding them by hosting “The Luncheon” at the Firehouse Cafe, The Poky Dot, and now at Mom’s Place.
2. In my opinion, we must attract new manufacturers and businesses — and the jobs that come with them — to our area. If we don’t we will continue to lose population year after year. As population decreases, the tax burden will increase on those who cannot leave and remain here. Their taxes will increase in order to maintain the services that they have all become accustomed to, such as fire and police protection, water and sewage, garbage pickup, and several others. It is simple math....fewer people paying for services once paid for by many people. We must examine every possible tax break so that we can compete with other states for these jobs and keep our people here.
3. a.) Keep my constituents informed of the issues facing all West Virginians. b) Continue to work on making our state more competitive in recruiting new manufacturers and jobs to our state. c) Work on exposing waste, fraud, abuse and ineffective tax payer funded agencies and programs by pointing out those who historically have made bad decisions for our county and state.
Stephanie Spears Tomana(D):
1. Since 2004, I have served as a science teacher in parochial and public schools. Like all West Virginians, I have spent my life working, raising a family, and serving side-by-side every day in our community. We have both celebrated and struggled together. As a public servant, I have seen firsthand the effects our most serious problems are inflicting on our most vulnerable and have spent my career advocating for children and communities. I believe it is this awareness of and responsibility to our community that makes a candidate best suited to represent us in the people’s House.
2. The lack of opportunity has left Marion County and West Virginia with a bleeding population. For far too long our legislature has served special interests while ignoring our most serious problems; I see our rankings are more than political talking points, they’re a call to do better. I believe that now is the time to set aside partisan politics and work together as problem-solvers. I truly believe that if we support legislation that puts the needs of West Virginia and our people first, we’ll stop being last. I’m running because I see a better West Virginia and a thriving Marion County.
3. From small businesses to community revitalization and everything in between, I want to see West Virginians thrive; this begins with building our roads, supporting our schools, and growing opportunity. We know that investments in infrastructure, including broadband, and education are the two biggest drivers of economic growth and development. I’ll prioritize the safety of our roads and expansion of broadband services to our most rural areas and I’ll push for the accountability of those entrusted with the task. I’ll support education reform and investment so that every public school can be a center of innovation and success for every student.
W.Va. House District 76
Jon Dodds(R): I have been in information technology for over 32 years, serve on Fairmont State University’s Board of Governors, The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Board of Directors, The WV Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors, Fairmont Rotary and I have volunteered hundreds of hours in our communities. People reach out to me to help them solve problems and I enjoy that. There is a reason people and organizations reach out to me. I get things done and I do what I say I’m going to do.
This summer and fall I’ve driven over 1,000 miles in our district for over 120 days and have campaigned the “old fashioned” way, face-to-face. You won’t see me on commercials or on billboards. Instead, you’ve most likely seen me in your communities with my “Jon Dodds” little car or small motorcycle. I’ve spoken to so many and overall we all face the same challenges, issues and concerns. We are tired of the rising grocery prices, gas prices and the increased cost of nearly everything. We are tired of the drug and crime problem. We need more good paying blue collar jobs and overwhelmingly, most everyone is tired of the condition of our roads. The people of my district have spoken and I have heard them loud and clear. These issues will be my primary focus.
I work for you, I am your servant. We are not subjects of our government, we are the government. A government of the people, by the people and FOR the people. As your strong voice in Charleston, I will confront the problems and issues West Virginia faces and I will protect our freedoms. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. I thank you and I respectfully ask for your vote.
Joey Garcia(D): 1. I work as an attorney at the Manchin Injury Law Group. When elected to the WV House of Delegates in 2020, I quickly built bipartisan relationships and advocated effectively on legislative and policy issues important to Marion County. I fought successfully to keep the John Manchin Senior nursing home from closing, partnered with local leaders to obtain funding to move and rebuild the Disability Action Center after it was damaged by flooding in 2021, and opposed legislation that would hurt working families, including efforts to defund public education, gut miner’s health and safety laws, and allow companies to hire more out-of- state workers.
2. The biggest challenge we face is creating opportunities for every West Virginian to stay, rebuild, and succeed right here. This means investing in infrastructure to promote better quality jobs, local access to healthcare, and a first class public education system. If we want people to be able to work their dream job without moving out of state, we must develop affordable, high-speed internet access in every part of Marion County. I have voted to increase funding for internet expansion and facilitated better communication with internet service providers that expand services to rural Marion County, including a recent town hall meeting at North Marion High School.
3. First, I will continue to work with the West Virginia Broadband Council and local internet service providers to expedite the development of high-speed internet services throughout Marion County, and facilitate further communication with local communities to make sure it is done correctly. Second, I will advocate for increased funding in the budget to help local municipalities and unincorporated areas in Marion County tear down blighted buildings. Third, I will continue to assist local communities with clean water projects and advocate for increased grant funding to keep water rates as low as possible.
