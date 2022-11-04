FAIRMONT — Early voting ends at 5 p.m. today throughout West Virginia as voters prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Times West Virginian asked the local, county and state candidates three questions — 1.)What is your current occupation and why should voters choose you for this political office? 2.)What is the biggest challenge facing Fairmont and Marion County, if elected, how do you plan to address it? 3.)If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would execute?
Here are their answers in their words. Candidates appear below based on how they are presented on the W.Va. Secretary of State’s website.
Michael Angelucci(D), of Farmington:
1. I have been a first responder serving as an EMT, a paramedic, and administrator of Marion County Rescue Squad. I have been blessed and honored to serve the people of Marion County for over 22 years. The experience has allowed me to see firsthand the needs of the people of Marion County. I have also been honored to serve my fellow citizens in the West Virginia House of Delegates. I feel I have demonstrated leadership, compassion, and dedication towards improving the lives of all of our citizens. From working to protect public education, to improving roads and infrastructure, and ensuring Marion County has top quality health care are a few of many of issues I have been passionate about. As your county commissioner, I will continue to fight to make Marion County a great place to live, to work, and to raise our family.
2. The biggest challenge facing our county is the need to grow and prosper. I will continue to fight to bring more jobs to Marion County. We are seeing tremendous growth in North Central West Virginia, and we are facing a pivotal opportunity to tap into this growth and make Marion County the leader in our region. I will work everyday to bring people to the table that can help promote jobs, bring businesses to Marion County, continue to improve and support public education, and make Marion County a place that we can work to retain our young people and recruit others to live in the best county in West Virginia.
3. My first initiative would be to reach out to employers to bring more businesses to Marion County. Second, would be to work with the Governor’s Office and the convention and visitors bureau to help promote tourism in our county. Our Convention and Visitors Bureau does a wonderful job promoting our county and I want to continue with that initiative. Thirdly, I want to ensure Marion County citizens continue to have access to health care services. It is pivotal with having an aging population that we ensure health care services are available right here in Marion County.
Robert DeVaul(R), of Mannington:
1. I am a sales rep for Mountain State Waste. Voters should choose me because I want to build a future that will help Marion County grow. County commission is a position that is responsible for overseeing the county’s management and administration, representing county interests at the state and federal level, participating in long-range planning, and managing the county budget and finances. We need to be able to keep our youth here but we need to provide them with opportunities so that they want to be here. I plan to continue to work with senior citizens, volunteer firefighters, youth, tourism, and any other group to help grow this county and make us a proactive and not a reactive county.
2. Opportunity is the most crucial issue I want to tackle. This includes opportunities for new business to come into Marion County. Being from a big family and having one of my own I know how important family is and we need to be able to have the opportunity for these families to stay in Marion County as they grow. We need an opportunity for education for everyone dealing with the drug epidemic in Marion County. We have to stop letting this tear our communities apart. We need to provide more opportunities for youth to participate in recreational activities. We can achieve this by providing more business opportunities and more jobs.
3. I plan to have an open door and listen to all our citizens. Although we might not always agree, I will be the voice for everyone. I want to get a feel for what we as a community think needs done. I want Marion County to be a place when you graduate school or start a career, this is the place you want to grow a family. We have so much untapped potential to offer in this county that we just need the right people in office to unlock it. As I have said many times when elected you don’t just represent the people that voted for you but everyone in the county.
