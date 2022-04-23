FAIRMONT — Absentee ballots have been placed in the mail and Early Voting begins April 27 throughout West Virginia in preparation for the May 10 Primary.
The Times West Virginian asked the candidates for Marion County Commission three questions — 1.)Why should voters choose you for this political office? 2.)What is the biggest challenge facing Marion County and, if elected, how do you plan to address it? 3.)If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would execute? Here are their answers in their words.
Michael Angelucci, of Farmington, Democrat
1.) “I am a lifelong resident of Marion County and have spent my adult life in public service, from serving as a paramedic and first responder to being a member of several community organizations, and community projects. Having spent time in the state legislature, I have seen firsthand the process necessary to create economic growth while also providing support for public education, the healthcare needs of our citizens and providing support for recreation and tourism. As commissioner, I will use my experience from the Capitol to bring those ideas to Marion County.”
2.) “The biggest challenge facing Marion County is economic development. We have seen the large economic boom both in Morgantown and Bridgeport. Being between these two metropolitan areas, it’s now our time to see that type of growth. As your county commissioner, I will immediately begin working with economic development teams to bring businesses and jobs to Marion County. We also need to support existing small businesses and promote their success. We must ensure that we have the proper infrastructure in place, such as good roads, clean water sources, utilities, and reliable high speed internet access. I will work to look to create tax incentive districts to create “business parks” that will bring retail, restaurants, and service jobs to our area. As commissioner I will also work with the high-tech consortium park to help bring high-paying technology jobs to Marion County. We have the resources necessary to continue growth in our technology park we just need to tap into those resources. As your county commissioner, I will make it my highest priority to ensure it becomes our time to shine.”
3.) “As commissioner, my first three initiatives will be to: 1) Meet with the county economic development team to set goals and objectives to promote and create jobs and economic development within Marion County. This will also include a timeline of ongoing and future projects to ensure job growth in our county. 2) I will establish an ongoing meeting with mayors and councils from municipalities from across Marion County to listen of the concerns of each town and city and what the county commission can do to assist in solving local issues and concerns. 3) I will work with state and federal officials to improve infrastructure in Marion County, such as better maintained roads, water supply, reliable high speed internet access and continued public transportation. I will work to recruit and retain citizens in our county- and working with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to promote tourism and the recreation areas Marion County has to offer.”
Austin Boylen, of Fairview, Republican
1.) “I believe that Marion County voters should vote for me due to my dedication that I have shown to Fairview and Grant Town in all my community volunteerism. Marion County voters deserve to have a candidate that is going to work to make our community a better place for all of us to live in. If elected, I will do my best to ensure that all the small towns are treated equally and fairly. Marion County can be Better Together!”
2.) “Marion County faces multiple issues that all need to be worked on, however one of the larger issues that we currently have that can be worked on is the decline of small businesses in the area. All the small towns have lost small business along with large business which hurt our overall economy. One plan to work on this issue is to help more small businesses with extra resources that can assist them with starting a new business or growing an existing business.”
3.) “1. To help small businesses grow and thrive. 2. To improve our county parks and 3. To make Marion County a place that will attract young families.”
Elijah Dean, of Metz, Republican
1.) “The voters should choose me if they want a true conservative on the County Commission – one that will prioritize fiscal responsibility, government transparency, and investing in the people of Marion County. As county commissioner, I will focus on the annual budget that provides funding for the courthouse, offices of the elected officials, and other community services that impact the citizens of Marion County. I believe in a limited government and one that is accountable to the people. I ask the voters to choose me if they want a commissioner who will listen and then take action.”
2.) “Some would say our roads, drugs, broadband availability, or clean drinkable water. Others might say crime, lack of sports facilities for our kids, or the job market. All of these are problems that we are facing. One of the largest challenges facing West Virginia has been our constant population decrease over the last 50 years. I believe the biggest challenge facing Marion County is growing to its full potential. We are nestled between Monongalia and Harrison counties and must be pro-job and pro-family in order to incentivize businesses to locate here and for people to raise their families here. The Marion County Commission should be active in grant proposals and partnering with the state and other counties to better the lives of the citizens. We must conduct all county business in a transparent way and lean toward the expertise of the people of Marion County. The people who live here know our county best, and if elected, I plan to include and consider their opinions on every decision to ensure they will be proud of this county.”
3.) “If elected, I will be one of three commissioners and can do nothing by myself. I will urge the commission to take measures to eliminate waste and prioritize efficiency within our courthouse, offices and services paid for by the taxpayers. The Marion County Commission should focus on the real needs of the people. If something is brought to our attention, the commissioners need to lead the way in fixing the issue. Sometimes issues are out of our jurisdiction but that does not mean we should throw our hands up and say, “There is nothing we can do.” If the county commissioners work together and put pressure on those who can fix the problem until the problem is corrected, then our whole county will benefit. The West Augusta District is often forgotten, but as commissioner I will fight for this side of the county and the rural people I represent.”
Robert DeVaul, of Mannington, Republican
1.) “They should choose me for this position because I am honest, trustworthy, and caring. I am a man of strong faith with a young family that I want to see grow in this county.”
2.) “The biggest challenge facing Marion County is keeping young people in this area. We have to have opportunities for young people to be able to start and grow a family in this county. We need a change with the people that have ran this county for the wrong reasons year after year and I can be that change. I am for big families, economic growth, and sustainable change in this county.”
3.) “I would keep growing the parks and recreational areas so you have places in this area. I would diligently to grow the support for senior citizens. I would start initiatives to bring business to the county and help them prosper. I want to be the voice for all people in Marion County.”
Lora Michael, of Mannington, Democrat
1.) I” have been a small business owner in Marion County for 37 years, I am the current Mayor of Mannington, I have the knowledge of how city government runs and how to make and keep budgets accurately. I have held many offices in non-profit organizations, I am always willing to listen and to learn, I am a conservative Democrat, interested in the growth and wellbeing of Marion County. I am organized, hardworking, someone that sees all sides of an issue, asks lots of questions and helps when help is needed. I will work hard, for the residents of Marion County, and never give up on making us stronger to continue to be the outstanding County that we are.”
2.) “Growth is essential, Economic growth- filling our industrial parks and our high-tech park with business, business that need easy access to the interstates, a hard-working workforce that can be found in Marion County and affordable housing for their employees. We need to lure, and invite business to Marion County to grow our tax base, that will help with infrastructure and funding for our schools. Economic growth is vital to our county. We need good jobs, manufacturing jobs, full time employment with benefits and retirement. If we bring substantial jobs to the county it would keep us moving forward. I say this a lot but here it is again “Why Not Us!””
3.) “I would continue to support our first responders, non-profit organizations and the hard-working volunteers throughout our county, I will work within our yearly budget and find funding through grants and federal programs, to help with our wants while maintaining a budget for our needs. I will work alongside of my fellow commissioners to promote economic growth and tourism to our riverfronts, lakes and parks thought the entire county. Taking Marion County places is my desired goal.”
Dan Salai, of Fairview, Republican
1.) “I do not want voters to elect me to a political office. I want to be elected as an official, a leader, not a politician. I want to work as a Marion County Commissioner for the people of Marion County to bring revenues and industry back. I want to help our county grow and reverse the losses of population and tax revenues that we have had in the past 18 years. I have been in business for more than 40 years; I have experience working with budgets and revenues.”
2.) “Marion County’s major issue is its economics. We are losing population and lacking the business growth required to bring in the tax revenues to stimulate the growth of Marion County and the benefits for its citizens. Marion County is not a poor county, the finances are not utilized to benefit and promote growth. It has been poorly managed and planning for future growth is needed now more than ever.
To get a solution, all branches of county and city government must team up together and get a workable budget, a plan for long term development. With development comes growth of our population which in turn will lead to the need for expansion of our first responders, including fire, police, paramedic, and emt positions. Our schools will experience growth and the growth will encourage our youth to stay in our county and build their futures here. If we can keep our young adults in our county, as they get married and start families, grandparents will get to see their grandchildren grow without traveling to other states. We want our youth to want to live, work, and play here not move away.”
3.) “We desperately need to work on our infrastructure in Marion County. We have fringe communities that need clean water, they need the help of all of us for resolution. The people of Marion County deserve better. We need to work on the vacant buildings and encourage entrepreneurs to take them over and build businesses to bring in tax revenues. We need to work with small businesses to promote growth. We need to fix our roads.
We need to work with Parks and Recreation to build a plan for building places our families and children can go to play and enjoy. The few places we have are restrictive to visitors. By having more than 40 years’ experience in the construction industry, I have built solid relationships with developers large and small across our country. I will work with those developers and investors to invest and bring growth here to West Virginia.”
Matthew Smith, of Farmington, Democrat
1.) “I plan to help all Marion County citizens. I have no desire to be a career politician. The only reason I’m running is because I have the desire and knowledge to keep Marion County going in the right direction. If elected this would be my full-time job as being a commissioner. I have dedicated my life to helping others, and feel that our citizens deserve the very best. I will pledge to respond to all calls and all requests for assistance within the powers of the commission. In short, if you want a commissioner who will listen and act in the best interest of all of our citizens, I’m the guy to vote for.”
2.) “The biggest challenge facing Marion County will be how do we replace lost revenue? For example, we went from approximately $2 million in coal severance tax to only $200,000. How do we make up for this? (1) By checking all aspects of government to ensure efficiency. (2) Find additional grant revenue. (3) Ensuring we don’t cut public safety employees. Ensure we have no waste, as we maintain. (4) Work with other elected officials to find services and programs to reduce costs for our nearly two-million-dollar jail bill.”
3.) “1. Be more aggressive with developers; we don’t have the ability to reduce taxes, however, we can incentive companies to come to and remain in Marion County. 2. In an effort to decrease our jail costs, which is a drain on our budget, we must look at alternative sentencing. 3. Work with other elected officials to ensure that we are providing the best services possible to the people of Marion County.”
Christopher Wolfe, of Fairmont, Democrat
1.) “Voters should choose me as their next County Commissioner because I have the ability to move Marion County Forward and I have the: Knowledge – Knowledge is defined as Facts, Information and Skills acquired by a person through experience and education.
Experience and education – I have a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration, I am a Registered Professional Engineer and Licensed Land Surveyor in the State of West Virginia. I have 46 years of experience with a varied background in engineering, management, human resources, budgeting, cost analysis, business development and land development.
Commitment – I have been a successful Marion County business owner for 31 years. I have worked on projects that have taken up to ten years to go from a greenfield setting to the completion of construction. I am committed to use my knowledge and experience to move this county forward.”
2.) “There is not just one (biggest problem) facing Marion County. There are several interrelated problems that are keeping this county from moving forward.
1. Mindset – We are so used to being behind Monongalia and Harrison Counties that we have developed a fatalistic attitude.
2. Parochialism – We cannot survive separately as Fairmont, Marion County and the 10 smaller incorporated towns in the county. Each entity is unique, and each entity can contribute but we all must move in a common direction if we are to move Marion County Forward.
3. Development of a comprehensive plan to develop build ready sites for commercial development. The County Commission, the municipalities and entities like the Marion Regional Development Corporation all have a roll to play in identifying these sites and getting the basic utilities (commercial power, water, sewer, and natural gas) to these sites so they are ready for construction when a client is identified. We have to develop these Class III and Class IV properties to lower our dependence on the Class II properties as a tax base.
4. Extension of public utilities to the rural areas that are not being adequately served at this time.”
