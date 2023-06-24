FAIRMONT — After four days of intense training and practice, eight Born to Sing campers showed off their skills this week in a grand finale showcase.
The summer camp, which exposes children to singing techniques as well as choreography, has a history of teaching not only the fine arts, but also confidence, concentration, teamwork and more.
“It allows them to be creative, it gives them so much confidence,” Gayle Oberacker, director of the group and current West Virginia University music education student, said.
“The kinds of thinking that go along with it, I think that helps in so many different areas. I think making them musicians when they are young, they grow in to thinking like engineers, or maybe they will be musicians, or teachers. It takes a lot of different kinds of thinking in order to produce the kind of stuff that they are.”
While the children may need assistance perfecting their vocal skills, director and founder Anne Schooley, who started the camp nine years ago, said that many children come in already knowing the basics about being a performer. The camp is hosted each year at LIFE United Methodist Church in Fairmont.
“Once they get to the teacher all they need is encouragement, and they are off and running with that voice. It just takes off,” Schooley said. “As long as they have the basic idea of what a good singing voice is and how to produce it, then they are just so motivated that the voice comes out.”
Schooley has her own history with music, which began when she was only four years old and began to sing.
Since then, she has trained with several well-known music teachers, earned her master’s degree in vocal performance as well as her bachelor’s degree in vocal music education, and has performed as a vocal soloist with leading roles in orchestral, opera, Broadway, recital, sacred and classical forms.
When she is not directing a group, Schooley also gives private voice lessons and music studies.
During a day at camp, students would meet to learn breathing exercises and practice their songs and choreography.
Their meetings also included a section known as talent time, when campers are invited to bring their own pieces to perform for the group.
“Once they — the new singers coming in — see that the other singers are getting up and singing, it is ‘I want to do this, I am going to get up tomorrow Mrs. Schooley,” Schooley said. “But the first day of talent time, it is really sort of quiet and they are sort of scared, except for the ones that have been here before, and so that is a very important part.”
This year Born to Sing hosted eight students between the ages of five and 13, who each had their moment to shine during showcase performing solos of Disney songs, Broadway showtunes and more.
The camp acts as an opportunity to forge new lasting friendships and new skills.
“I like to learn how to sing and how to do dance moves,” Helen Ragas, who just moved to the Fairmont area along with her sister Felicia, another performer in the group, said. “I am excited about the show, and that me and Felicia are doing (the song) ‘Up Town Funk.’”
Thirteen-year-old Lucy Sole has been performing with the group for eight years.
“Practices were very fun,” she said. “We had great instructors, Ms. Gayle, and Mrs. Anne, so it has been a great week.”
After the show, Sole’s mother and administrative assistant Julie Sole said she was “extremely proud” of her daughter.
“Anything like this that gives our children quality things to do and empowers them to be better and to do good things, I am all about that,” Julie Sole said.
“I can see a huge difference in (Lucy), not just musically and not just with her voice, but with her poise and confidence and public speaking, so the lessons that she learns with the show choir camp carry over into the classroom. She might be the first one to speak up and give a speech or maybe even speak up for somebody else that needs a voice.”
Questions about the Born to Sing Camp or private music lessons can be sent to Ann Schooley at anschooley@mteer.com.
