FAIRMONT – Veteran Democratic lawmaker Mike Caputo was elected to the West Virginia Senate on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Rebecca Polis.
Caputo earned 25,870 total votes, while Polis netted 20,178.
Caputo will replace retiring Sen. Roman Prezioso, who decided not to run for re-election in 2020 after having served in the state Senate for the past 24 years.
Caputo has been a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates since 1996, representing the House District 50 in Charleston. At the time of his decision to seek the Senate position, Caputo served as House Minority Whip. He will now represent Senate District 13 at the statehouse.
"I'm ready to go to work," he said.
The newly-elected senator said one of his first orders of business will be to direct more of state government's attention to his district, which he feels is often overlooked in regards to its significant contribution to West Virginia's economy.
"I don't think North Central West Virginia has been getting it's fair share. I truly believe the largest economic driver in this state right now is North Central West Virginia, particularly Morgantown, which is in my district," Caputo said.
He said attracting new workers to the area with quality, well-paying jobs will be another primary focus, but it requires a legislative emphasis on improving internet connectivity here.
"If we've learned anything from this pandemic, we've learned that a lot of people who normally went into offices all across the country have been working from home. I think we need to take advantage of that in West Virginia. And the first step is we've got to have-speed internet across this state," he said.
Caputo said many individuals would happily relocate to West Virginia for its quality of life.
"Think about it: I've got a son-in-law who's got a D.C. job who's working from his East Fairmont home right now. So why can't we attract a lot of those jobs to North Central West Virginia? Who wouldn't want to live in West Virginia if they've ever lived in the D.C. Metro area?" Caputo said.
He also said he will continue to make constituency service a major theme of his Senate office.
"You don't know how many times when I get a phone call and return it people, say 'I've called a lot of people and you're the only one who's called me back.' I pride myself in that," Caputo said. "Sometimes it's an answer I don't like giving, but I try to be honest with people. If I can help them maneuver through a government problem, I think it's my responsibility to do that," Caputo said.
Caputo, 63, was born and raised in the Greentown section of Rivesville in Marion County and is a graduate of the town’s elementary and high schools. He is a career coal miner and a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
When contacted about the election results, Polis declined comment.
