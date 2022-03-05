FAIRMONT — A state government agency has come up with a way to help jobseekers dress for success without breaking their budget.
Officials from the Region VI Region VI Workforce Development Board dedicated their new Career Clothing Closet Friday inside lower level of the Veteran’s Square Building.
“I think it’s going to be very beneficial for the community, just because a lot of our individuals getting ready for the workforce may not be able to afford the clothing. So, they can come down and pick what they need and be career ready,” Youth Placement Specialist Suzanne Lewis said.
The Region VI Workforce Development Board created the Career Clothing Closet as a place for people who are in need of interview or business-casual attire, but are unable to afford to buy brand new apparel. There is a variety of sizes, styles of clothes and shoes available for men and women.
“We all know that your first impression is usually what gets you the job. So, we want to make sure that clothing is something that isn’t standing in their way,” Region VI One Stop Coordinator April Pierson said.
Region VI Workforce Development Board Executive Director Maria Larry came up with the idea for the career closet. She said when she was fresh out of college, she didn’t have the funds to buy nice clothing for interviews.
“I went down to the Union Mission and bought a five-dollar skirt and blazer set and it was beautiful. I used it many times, got the job with that suit and kept it for quite a few years,” Larry said. “But, you know, when you’re first starting out and you don’t have a job, you don’t want to show up in your everyday clothing, you can’t afford to go out and buy a nice blazer for an interview that may not even lead you to a job.”
Especially if that money that could be used on groceries or something else that you may need, Larry said.
“I talked to April (Pierson) and she took the idea and ran with it,” Larry said.
In order to receive clothing from the Career Clothing Closet, participants need a referral from a participating American Job Center. Larry said that some of their partners include Workforce WV, Rehabilitation (for disabled clients,) Adult-Ed, Disability Action Center and TANF (includes Food Stamps and SNAP.) After receiving a referral, individuals can schedule a time to visit the center prior to their job interview.
“Right now, people are struggling,” Larry said. “There’s a lot of laid off people that would like to get back to work, they don’t have the funds to go get clothing. If they’re in our system and they’re referred over, they can get up to two outfits a month. It might give them the confidence to get out there.”
Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth expressed the importance of sharing information about the Career Clothing Closet on social media so people are able to learn about it and receive help.
The Career Clothing Closet accepts donations. Right now, they are looking for anything business casual as well as scrubs and construction apparel. Contact Pierson at 681-404-6377 to schedule a time to donate. Items can be dropped off at the center or a pickup can be arranged for large company-wide donations, Pierson said.
The CCC is located at 320 Adams St., Suite L05 in downtown Fairmont.
